Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Hires New Revenue and Reservations Head

Pius D’Souza, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR Revenue and Reservations Manager

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR welcomes Pius D’Souza as its new revenue and reservations manager.

D’Souza has been in the hospitality industry for more than 25 years. Before joining Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR, he was the revenue manager at Grand Excelsior Hotel Al Barsha. He previously held revenue management roles in various Wyndham-branded properties including director of revenue for the pre-opening of Wyndham Dubai Marina, and cluster revenue manager at Ramada Plaza JBR and Ramada Sharjah. He was also formerly affiliated with The H Hotel Dubai and Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai.

Binu Varghese, hotel manager, commented: “We are happy to have Pius on board! A seasoned hotelier, he will be integral in the property’s new strategies aimed at maintaining healthy occupancy and profit, amidst the growing competition in the emirate. He has the full support from all departments and we wish him success in his new role.”