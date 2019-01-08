Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR Welcomes New Executive Chef

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR

Follow > Disable alert for Mohammed Sitab Alam Disable alert for Wyndham Disable alert for Hawthorn Suites Follow >

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR appoints Mohammed Sitab Alam as its new executive chef. He will be in-charge of the kitchen operations of all the hotel’s dining outlets.

Mohammed Sitab Alam has more than 15 years of culinary experience across different countries including India, Kuwait, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. Before joining the property, he worked as executive chef at Golden Tulip Media Hotel, and City Seasons Dubai. He also served as sous chef at Holiday Inn Barsha, and as junior sous chef at Ritz Carlton DIFC. His other previous affiliations include Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi, Park Inn by Radisson Muscat, and Radisson Blu Dubai Media City.

Binu Varghese, hotel manager, commented: “We gladly welcome Mohammed to our team. Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham JBR is in a highly competitive location and we are positive that his combined skills, passion for food, and years of experience will boost the hotel’s food and beverage offers.”