HBMSU, Dubai Committee of Military Human Resources Partner to Boost Human Resources Development

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) recently hosted a delegation from the Dubai Committee of Military Human Resources led by Major General Muhammad Saad Al Sherif, Assistant Commander for Administrative Affairs, Chairman of Dubai Committee of Military Human Resources, in line with its efforts to promote cooperation in human resources (HR) development, following the nation’s wise leadership which sees its national human resources the real wealth of the nation.

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, welcomed the delegation and presented the University's plans to develop academic programs in line with the government's plan to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into the educational system, which is one of the major initiatives within the UAE Centennial 2071 and the Dubai Smart Plan.

Dr. Al Awar discussed the role of the university in adopting the latest technologies and educational programs in various areas of specialization, highlighting the importance of cooperation between different parties to achieve the goals of the UAE Vision 2021, which needs the support of highly qualified citizens, employed in various sectors. He further reviewed the smart initiatives and the advanced technological structure of the university, which is being implemented in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the university.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on developing training materials and establishing the Dubai Committee of Military Human Resources portal, as part of both parties’ commitment to the national vision to build a bright future for the UAE. The MoU is aimed at supporting government sectors’ urgency in developing their internal capabilities and human resource expertise through smart transformation and enhance efficiency in various sectors to ultimately contribute in fulfilling the targets set in the country’s sustainable development plans.

Major General Muhammad Saad Al Sherif commented: “The Dubai Committee of Military Human Resources highly values the role of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University in its efforts to achieve the vision of a smart government, which include developing experts and highly qualified human resources in line with the smart transformation program.” He added: “This agreement meets our objective to strengthen the cooperation between the Dubai Committee of Military Human Resources and HBMSU and boost the Committee’s role in expanding the military human resources, particularly the military associates and their rights and obligations.”

The two parties emphasized the common commitment to support human resources development, under the nation’s wise leadership to build a competitive knowledge-based economy based on productivity, knowledge and innovation, and investments in education, technology and research at various levels.