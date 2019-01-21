HBMSU Partners With MBRU to Promote Scientific Excellence and Professional Development

During the event

As part of its efforts to contribute to nation building efforts through education, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU). The two parties agreed to collaborate in the areas of research, training, and technology to advance education excellence and professional development in the country in line with their shared objective to invest in qualified and forward-looking human capitals.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, and Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Vice Chancellor of MBRU and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dubai Healthcare City Authority – Education Sector (DHCE), in the presence of Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of HBMSU’s Board of Governors, Vice Chairperson of DHCA Board of Directors, and Vice Chairperson of Board of Trustees of MBRU. Both parties emphasized the need to harness all available resources to equip the nationals with the right competencies to help build an economy based on knowledge and creative skills.

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar expressed confidence on the signing of the MoU with MBRU, which looks towards integrating efforts and resources in support of the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to improve the quality of life in Dubai in line with the 50-Year Charter-- highlighting in its fourth article the importance of promoting education as a means to discover talents and promote human development in order to meet the needs of rapid global changes. He further noted that this was something that HBMSU explored several years ago, which helped paved the way for advancing knowledge creators rather than recipients. The HBMSU Chancellor also shared that the newly signed agreement supports the fifth article for the preparation and use of the best medical minds in the world.

Dr. Al Awar noted that the new partnership is going to open up new opportunities to use cutting-edge technology in further enhancing the local educational system. HBMSU will share its experience in laying the basic foundation for smart learning as a means to advance the education system and provide better education for the innovators and creators of the future. Their partnership is in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and the University President, to keep up with the developments, lead the change, and help enhance the country’s readiness for the future through education.

Further, Dr. Al Awar said that MBRU is an important addition to HBMSU’s list of local and international partners. HBMSU is keen to establish partnerships with leading academic institutions to enrich knowledge as well as promote the exchange of experiences and best practices in the hope of improving educational outcomes and building the youth’s knowledge as well as technological and innovative capabilities to carry the banner of excellence, progress and development in various vital fields.

Dr. Al Awar added: "We look forward with confidence and optimism to our academic collaboration with MBRU, which aims to make a quantum leap in scientific research on public health to address the UAE’s priority health issues and bolster its efforts to establish a world-class health system.”

“We also look forward to sharing our smart technologies and academic, research, and training programs with MBRU as well as working together to support and develop the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Social Smart Learning initiative (Cloud Campus), which seeks to change the established rules of traditional learning and provide a unique learning experience based on smart technology. Through the initiative, we hope to discover talents and develop capabilities to help catapult the UAE into the ranks of the most advanced nations in the world,” said Dr. Al Awar.

Dr. Sharif, on the other hand, highlighted the importance of their cooperation towards the development of the educational system in response to the directives of the country’s wise leaders to improve the health sector.

He also emphasized that the partnership falls within the mission of MBRU to advance health and education in the UAE by adopting innovative and integrated learning approaches that respond to the national requirements and are globally connected keeping up with global smart transformation that ensures quick access to information in line with the needs of the modern era.

He added: “We will capitalize on the expertise of HBMSU in modern technology. HBMSU offers opportunities to enhance scientific research and improve communication channels among academic institutions, research centers, students, and all interested parties.”

Their cooperation will include developing joint academic programs focusing on the health system; supporting digitalization; creating an initiative for the exchange of academic and faculty members; developing technological platforms; implementing collaborative research projects; and providing specialized consultancy and training programs to develop the skills and competencies of all employees.

The two parties will also discuss the potential academic cooperation between HBMSU’s School of Health & Environmental Studies and MBRU, in addition to organizing joint conferences, seminars and awarding grants in areas of common interest.