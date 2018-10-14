HE Obaid Humaid Al Tayer Inaugurates UAE Banks Reception Alongside the Annual Meetings of IMF and WBG in Indonesia

The UAE Banks Reception highlights the country’s robust banking sector, the sector’s success and achievements over the past years.

Follow > Disable alert for Obaid Humaid Al Tayer Follow >

HE Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs inaugurated the UAE Banks Reception, which was organized by the UAE Central Bank, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) – alongside the IMF and WBG Annual Meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

The UAE Banks Reception highlights the country’s robust banking sector, the sector’s success and achievements over the past years, and demonstrates the high level of UAE financial services to investors. In addition to the UAE banking sector’s strength in overcoming financial changes and managing crisis, and its adoption of international best practices.

HE Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs said: “The Ministry of Finance is committed to promoting the outstanding performance of UAE financial institutions and banks, and supporting the UAE’s financial sector. These financial institutions play a pivotal role in supporting the overall economy, and in providing credit and financing opportunities, to attract more foreign investments and contribute to the sustainable development of the country.”

Participating banks included First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), Union National Bank (UNB), Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), National Bank of Fujairah (NBF), Al Hilal Bank and Noor Bank. These financial institutions play a key role in demonstrating the UAE’s robust banking sector and the advantages of dealing with UAE banks and financial institutions.