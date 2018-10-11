HE Sheikha Hind Bint Hamad Al Thani Attends Qatar Academy Al Khor’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations

Qatar Academy Al Khor’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations.

In the presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF), Qatar Academy Al Khor (QAK) celebrated its 10th anniversary on Wednesday.

The celebration, attended by members of QF’s senior leadership, began with a tour of the school, which is part of QF’s Pre-University Education. Attendees were given a chance to learn more about QAK’s recently-launched Safety Officers Club, which aims to develop students’ leadership skills, raise awareness of the importance of safety, highlight conflict resolution techniques, and help to eradicate bullying.

Highlights of the tour also included a musical performance in English and Arabic by primary school children; a solo reading given by Afraa Saad Al Qubaisi, a Grade 8 student; a debate presented by Grade 11 students titled ‘Education in the Past and the Present’; the opportunity to watch a science lesson; and an art exhibition showcasing the students’ creative skills. The group then gathered in the Recreation Center Senior Gym, where student Abdul Rahman Dandrawi read a passage from the Holy Qur'an.

Aisha Al-Megbali, Director, Qatar Academy Al Khor, delivered a speech to attendees at the anniversary celebration, expressing her pride and appreciation for those who have helped the school on its journey over the last 10 years, including QF, QAK teachers, and the school’s administrative staff.

Highlighting the achievements, Mrs. Al-Megbali praised the students, saying: “Our young people are passionate about pursuing knowledge. They have an incredible ability to adapt and respond to changes with a self-generated methodology, coupled with the support from their families and Qatar Academy Al Khor, their second home.”

During the ceremony, a short animated infographic video about the academy was shown, and staff members who have completed 10 years at the school were honored before the celebrations concluded with a commemorative photograph.