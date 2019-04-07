Help AG Signs Partnership With Arista Networks to Strengthen Capabilities in Zero-Trust and Cloud Security

Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG

In line with its objectives of being a leader in the cloud-based delivery of security solutions and services and addressing Middle East enterprises’ security challenges through the implementation of the Zero-Trust model, Help AG has signed a partnership agreement with Arista Networks. As an Elite partner- the highest status in Arista’s partner program- Help AG will offer world-class design, implementation and support services for all solutions in the vendor's portfolio.

Arista Networks pioneers software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale data centre and campus environments. Their platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security.

Highlighting the synergy between the companies which promoted the partnership, Stephan Berner, CEO at Help AG said, “We saw the potential for Arista’s cloud networking and data centre solutions to be leveraged from a security standpoint as these software-defined solutions offer unmatched control over data flows. Furthermore, with their open standards-based approach, Arista have established a very strong ecosystem with many of Help AG’s focus partners including Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and F5 Networks. This enables us to create powerful integrations that deliver the strongest protection and greatest value to our customers.”

With enterprise boundaries being expanded by cloud, IoT and mobility, securing the network has become a growing challenge. Protecting distributed assets on-premises and in the cloud from cyber-attacks as well as conforming to new regulations, requires a fresh approach to security.

Help AG intends to leverage Arista's Extensible Operating System (EOS™), a network operating system with single-image consistency across all hardware platforms, enables in-service upgrades and application extensibility. CloudVision® provides a state-based view of the entire network, across private, public and hybrid clouds. CloudVision is a network-wide approach for workload orchestration, workflow automation and real-time telemetry as a turnkey solution for Cloud Networking.

“Precise control over what every device and user can do on the network is fundamental to Zero-Trust. Arista empowers us to advance our capabilities in this regard making them a valuable addition to our vendor portfolio,” Berner added. The security services and solutions provider will also offer Level 1 and Level 2 support services to regional customers on behalf of Arista.