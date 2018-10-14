Her Excellency Sheikha Hind Attends Inaugural Experience CMU-Q Event

The students in attendance were encouraged to participate in a series of problem-solving workshops relating to CMU-Q’s degree programs.

In the presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF), Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) welcomed nearly two hundred high school students to its campus on Saturday for the new Experience CMU-Q pre-college workshop. The event was also attended by Her Excellency Dr. Hessa Sultan Al Jaber, Chairperson of The Qatar Satellite Company, Es’hailSat, and His Excellency Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater, Undersecretary, Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

Michael Trick, Dean of CMU-Q, said: “Carnegie Mellon is an institution that, wherever we are in the world, has strong ties to the local community. It is essential for us at CMU-Q to engage with the young people of Qatar, to show them the possibilities of careers in science, technology, and business, and inspire them to learn more. This nation prioritizes knowledge, innovation, and entrepreneurism. I hope the young people here today will study and build their careers so they will one day contribute to this shared vision.”

The students in attendance were encouraged to participate in a series of problem-solving workshops relating to CMU-Q’s degree programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems.

About her participation at the workshop, high school student Aisha Mohammed Alhajri said: "I wanted to participate because I want to apply to CMU-Q. This is a great opportunity to get to know the university and to meet new people and share our experiences".

High school student Ali bin Khalid Al Thani said: "I came here because I want to study business administration at CMU-Q next year. CMU-Q is a prestigious university and one of the best in the fields it teaches. The workshop was very useful because it allowed me to interact with other students and exchange ideas. It concentrated on the art of negotiation, and the best ways to use it in achieving your goals."

Qatar Foundation supports the nation on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy and strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

In 2004, Carnegie Mellon and QF began a partnership to deliver select programs that will contribute to the long-term development of Qatar. Today, Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computational biology, computer science, and information systems.

Graduates from CMU-Q are making a deep impact in Qatar and around the world. Most choose careers in top organizations, and many have completed graduate studies. A growing number are pursuing entrepreneurial projects.