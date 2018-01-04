Hilton Abu Dhabi Welcomes New Cluster HR Director

Yasmine Farouk has taken up the role of Cluster Director of Human Resources – Hilton Abu Dhabi and Hilton Al Ain

Yasmine Farouk has been appointed as Cluster Director of Human Resources, giving her the responsibility of managing the operations of the Human Resources Division at Hilton Abu Dhabi and Hilton Al Ain.

Bringing nearly 20 years of experience in implementing human resources strategies to the two properties, Yasmine has the added advantage of having extensive HR knowledge and in-depth understanding of the hospitality industry.

Yasmine Farouk, Cluster Director of Human Resources – Hilton Abu Dhabi and Hilton Al Ain, said: “It is an honour to become a part of the Hilton family. In my new role, I will focus on establishing effective strategies to positively drive engagement and talent development for both hotels, and promote the culture of inclusion and diversity. I am aiming to work on a business plan to leverage the ‘Women in Leadership’ initiative driven by Hilton.”

In her new role, the Egyptian HR professional will define human resources solutions aligned with the mission, vision and priorities of both hotels, and will also implement strategies in the areas of recruitment, talent management, learning and development, succession planning, employee relations and recognition.

Yasmine will be in charge of building an HR planning process and develop a compensation and benefits scheme which will be competitive within the hospitality industry in the local market.

Hans Schiller, Cluster General Manager – Hilton Abu Dhabi and Hilton Al Ain, said: “Yasmine has extensive experience in HR with different international companies. We are happy to have her on board and look forward to seeing how she will strengthen the family spirit between the employees within both the Hilton hotels.”