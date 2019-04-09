Hilton Garden Inn AL Jubail, Designed by Dewan + Architects and Engineers, Opens in Saudi Arabia

Hilton Garden Inn Al Jubail

The new 133-key Hilton Garden Inn Al Jubail has opened in Saudi Arabia’s commercial centre in Jubail, Damman. It joins three existing Hilton Garden Inn properties in Saudi Arabia.

Helmed by Dewan Architects + Engineers as the Lead Consultant and designer of the project, the hotel building serves as a contemporary hospitality haven in the heart off Al Jubail, the industrial hub if Saudi Arabia. The hotel’s modern form is a new visual anchor for this emerging city. Set on the Jubail Corniche near the Jubail Commercial Port, the property is conveniently located between King Fahd Airport in Dammam and the Royal Commission of Jubail and its Industrial City.

“The completion of Hilton Garden Inn Al Jubail marks a key moment in this district’s transformation,” says Dewan Architects +Engineers Executive Director, Ammar Al Assam. “The hotel’s contemporary architectural expression reflects the spirit of its surroundings – a growing and constantly evolving city.”

Once a sleepy fishing village, today Al Jubail is the largest industrial city in the world and is also home to the Middle East's largest and world's fourth largest petrochemical company SABIC. The location of Hilton Garden Inn Al Jubail makes it easily accessible to some of the key companies working on projects in the region including Sabic, Sadara, Tasnee, Petro Kemya, Maaden, Marafiq, King Fahd Industrial Port, Dow Chemicals, Exxon, Total, Schlumberger, Saipem-Snamprogetti, Halliburton and Baker Hughes.

“We have already established a strong base in Saudi Arabia which is a market in which the firm has grown well in the last 12 years,” says Mr Al Assam. “Many of our projects in the Kingdom serve as a benchmark for future developments in the region. We are now even more excited about Saudi Vision 2030 which we plan to be a part of as we further cement our foothold in the Kingdom as leading architects and engineers.”

In line with Dewan Architects + Engineers’ “go green” initiatives, Hilton Hotels recently announced it is teaming up with Clean the World, an organisation that collects used soaps from hotels, melts them down, sanitizes them, and creates brand new bars of soap for people in need.

The eight-storey hotel, located on King Faisal Street East, offers 133 spacious guest rooms; a contemporary lobby overlooking the Arabian Gulf; modern meeting rooms (Najla and Dalal); the Panorama (Ladies) lounge; a stunning rooftop swimming pool with views over the Gulf; separate his and her gyms; and high-speed internet access. Guests can enjoy fine dining, themed buffets and weekend brunches at The Garden Grille restaurant, while the Garden Café offers snacks, beverages and outdoor shisha.

Hilton Garden Inn Al Jubail is a significant milestone in the realisation of Dewan’s larger growth plan for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with other major projects in the region including the recently completed 43 storey AKH Office Tower in Damman, Al Reziza Office Tower in Khibar, Millennium Place Hotel, Riyadh, and Park Inn Hotels and Life Style Malls, in both Damman and Riyadh.