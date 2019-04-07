Hilton Luxor Resort & Spa Sponsors Luxor African Film Festival

Ten brands. 91 countries. 3,800 hotels. 630,000 rooms. Countless opportunities to delight.
An open door. A welcoming smile. An exceptional experience. That's what we offer the millions of travelers who stay with us every year. And we never forget the reason we're here: to delight our guests, team members, and owners alike. We're Hilton Worldwide. Welcome.Less...
Contact Information:
Building 5,
2nd Floor, Office 221,
Sheikh Zayed Road,
Dubai Internet City,
P.O. Box 500200
Dubai, United Arab Emirates