Hilton Luxor Resort & Spa Sponsors Luxor African Film Festival

Hilton Luxor Resort & Spa

Hilton Luxor Resort & Spa recently participated as a sponsor at the Luxor African Film Festival, which took place from 15-21 March in Luxor.

The renowned annual festival gathers film makers from around the continent, and serves as a platform for sharing artistic visions from different cultures.

In addition to sponsoring the festival, Hilton Luxor Resort & Spa was the venue of choice for some of the sideline activities related to it, including celebrity press conferences and TV interviews, because of the amazing view it boasts and the outstanding services it offers.