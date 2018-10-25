Hilton Presents Its Economic Impact at the US Business Mission to Egypt 2018

Mohab Ghali, Vice President of Operations, Egypt and North Africa, Hilton

Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, underlined its significant positive impact on local economies during its participation in the U.S. Business Mission to Egypt 2018 held on 24-25 October. Led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Egypt Business Council, together with AmCham Egypt, the U.S. Business Mission aims to showcase the outstanding Egyptian-U.S. business ties and U.S. companies’ commitment to further boost bilateral ties and explore new business opportunities in the local market. The Hilton delegation was headed by Mohab Ghali, Vice President of Operations, Egypt and North Africa, Hilton.

“We are honored to be part of the U.S. Business Mission this year as we strive to further expand our operations in Egypt,” said Mohab Ghali, Vice President of Operations, Egypt and North Africa, Hilton. “Egyptian tourism has been recovering at impressive growth rates. Such promising performance was also reflected in Hilton’s growth and development in the Egyptian market; not only does Hilton open and sign new hotels, but our team members and our operations have always been very conscious and active contributors to the Egyptian community. With Hilton approaching its 100th anniversary, we are proud to be participating and showing the effect that our company has on the communities where we operate.”

To mark its 100th anniversary, Hilton commissioned research showing that, in 2017, US$ 59.7 million was contributed to communities across North Africa by travellers staying with the chain under its Hilton Honors loyalty programme. This combines their hotel rates with money spent on local goods, services and entertainment based on an average spend of $1.11 spent in the community per each $1 spent at Hilton properties, as calculated by the WTTC. The company served 802,545 thousand guests during that period in North Africa, the majority of these being in its 17 strong Egyptian portfolio.

“Egypt and the U.S. are long-term strategic partners with strong historic ties,” said Steve Lutes, Vice President of Middle East Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce. “The biennial U.S. Business Mission is an opportunity to showcase the success stories of U.S. companies operating in Egypt. Tourism has always been one of Egypt’s most promising sectors and a major contributor to the GDP, and we are particularly pleased to have Hilton join the Business Mission given their historic presence in the market as one of the pioneering American businesses which has seized upon the potential of the travel and tourism industry in Egypt.”

Hilton’s participation in the U.S. Business Mission underscores its commitment to the Egyptian market. With a portfolio of 17 properties across Egypt and ambitious plans to expand to 25 properties by 2022, Hilton is one of the largest international hotel brands in the country, operating and developing five of its brands in Egypt including: Conrad, Hilton Garden Inn, Waldorf Astoria, DoubleTree by Hilton, and Hilton Hotels & Resorts.