Hilton Welcomes 2019 With a Positive Outlook and an Ambitious Plan

Continuing its annual tradition of welcoming the New Year while bidding farewell to a year full of achievements, Hilton hosted its esteemed partners from the media to a lavish celebration. The end of year gala took place at Heliopolis Towers Hotel, the latest addition to Hilton’s portfolio in Egypt. Mohab Ghali, Vice President of Operations, Egypt and North Africa, was in attendance to welcome the media, along with other senior Hilton officials from Egypt’s Team Members.

During the gala, attendees were mesmerized by the amazing set-up, sensational entertainment and delectable menu prepared by Heliopolis Towers Hotel’s world-class chefs. It was also announced during the celebrations that 2019 marks Hilton’s centennial; with remarkable festivities set to take place across Hilton hotels around the globe to celebrate 100 years of the positive, hospitality-altering impact that is the “Hilton Effect”.

As for its presence in Egypt, Hilton has been leading the sector locally for the past 60 years, with world-class hotels and resorts available across the country. Hilton currently operates 17 properties across Egypt, with ambitious plans to expand to 26 properties by 2022; diversified among cities and resort areas. Hilton is one of the largest international hotel brands in the country, operating and developing five of its brands in Egypt including: Conrad, Hilton Garden Inn, Waldorf Astoria, DoubleTree by Hilton, and Hilton Hotels & Resorts.