HMC’s Ambulatory Care Center’s Success Continues With Surgical Service Expansion

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) continues to expand the services it offers to patients with the move of all ENT (Ear, Nose Throat) day and inpatient surgery from Rumailah Hospital and Hamad General Hospital to one of its newest Medical City Hospitals – the Ambulatory Care Center (ACC).

This move is supported by the opening of a new Pre- admission Anesthesia Clinic (PAAC) at the Ambulatory Care Center for patients scheduled for ENT surgery as well as ophthalmology, urology, plastics and gastroenterology procedures. The PAAC provides patients with a thorough medical evaluation to ensure they are ready to go ahead with the planned procedure or surgery.

The ACC’s latest milestone follows the official opening of the Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City complex by His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. His Highness officially inaugurated the region’s biggest healthcare facility expansion with the opening of the Ambulatory Care Center (ACC), as well as two more of HMC’s newest hospitals - Qatar Rehabilitation Institute (QRI), and Women’s Wellness and Research Center (WWRC).

Commenting on the ACC’s most recent success, the Director of the ACC, Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Jalham, said: “By offering an increasing number of services at our new state-of-the-art facility, patients are now able to access first-class care across a range of specialties. By providing both pre-anesthesia care and surgery from within a single dedicated location, we can now offer our patients the opportunity to receive the best possible surgical treatment and care with the minimum amount of inconvenience to their daily lives.”

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Qahtani, Head of ENT at the Ambulatory Care Center, also highlighted the value to patients of receiving both surgery and pre-surgical care to patient in a single location. He said: “Earlier this month we successfully carried out our first ENT day care surgery procedures. We are now able to build upon that success by delivering both the pre-surgery care as well as the surgical procedure itself at the same location. I am extremely proud of this achievement and look forward to welcoming even more patients to our wonderful new facility in the coming year.”

The Ambulatory Care Center has seen a rapid ramp up in activity since welcoming the first podiatry outpatients through its doors in May. This achievement was followed by the opening of gastroenterology and urology clinics, together with the start of some day care surgical procedures for ENT, ophthalmology and urology patients earlier this month.

To date the Ambulatory Care Center has welcomed over 40,000 patients to the new facility and this number is expected to continue to grow throughout the coming year.