HMC’s New Medical City Hospitals Mark 100,000th Outpatient Visit

HMC's new Medical City Hospitals 100,000th Patient

Teams from Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) new Medical City hospitals – the Qatar Rehabilitation Institute (QRI), Ambulatory Care Center (ACC), and Women’s Wellness and Research Center (WWRC) – have delivered care at their 100,000th outpatient appointment since first becoming operational.

Baby Yassim Ahmed Abdelsalm, the patient who received care at the 100,000th outpatient visit, had an appointment with his mother Ms. Nehal Mohamed Afifi. Ms. Afifi gave birth to Yassim 15 days ago at Women’s Hospital and was referred to the Baby Clinic at the WWRC to review a routine ultrasound, due to baby Yassim being born in the breech position.

Commenting on her experience at the facility, Ms. Afifi said, “My first appointment at the WWRC exceeded my expectations. I asked my husband to accompany me and baby Yassim to our first appointment because I was a little nervous to visit the new hospital. However, that feeling disappeared the moment I walked inside.”

“The hospital is so clean and inviting and the helpful customer service team who greeted us on arrival, made it easy for us to find our appointment. The waiting area in the outpatient area was spacious, comfortable and private and the Baby Clinic team were incredibly knowledgeable and helpful.”

The Baby Clinics relocated last month to one of the three new Medical City hospitals. Their role is to closely monitor and provide follow-up care to low-risk newborns who may be experiencing problems such as low weight, feeding difficulties or jaundice in addition to caring for high-risk babies discharged from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari, Acting Chief Medical Officer for HMC, said of the milestone, “I am extremely proud of our staff who have been working incredibly hard over the last year to bring each of our new services at the Medical City hospitals to life. We have always taken pride in our ability to deliver the highest quality and safest care to each of our patients and their positive feedback illustrates our ongoing success in making a positive difference to their lives.”

In recent months the three new hospitals have continued to deliver an increasing number of inpatient and outpatient services, with thousands benefitting from the care delivered.

Mr. Jassim Mohamed Abdulla, a 64 year old Qatari male who suffered from a spinal cord injury after suffering from a fall in his shower at home, was recorded as the very first outpatient to the medical city complex.

Speaking of his ongoing experience receiving care at HMC’s QRI, he said, “The quality of care I have experienced with QRI’s expert team of therapists in physiotherapy, hydrotherapy and occupational therapy has been remarkable. Since my very first appointment, each team member has spent countless hours dedicated to helping me regain my quality of life and I am so grateful to them for all of their support.”

QRI, the first new Medical City hospital to open its doors, is one of the region’s largest tertiary rehabilitation hospitals dedicated to delivering personalized, patient-centred, rehabilitative care. Patients referred to this state-of-the-art facility have access to the hospital’s outpatient clinics, including physical medicine and rehabilitation, hydrotherapy, speech therapy, adult neuro occupational therapy, adult neuro physiotherapy and day rehabilitation and inpatient services.

This facility was joined by the ACC, which will offer day care surgery to thousands of patients each year and the WWRC, which will be one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the region dedicated to women’s health.