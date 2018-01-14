HMC and Sidra Medicine Hold Second Pediatric Emergency Medicine Conference in Doha

Pediatric emergency medicine is the branch of medicine that involves the care of infants, children, and adolescents.

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and the Department of Emergency Medicine at Sidra Medicine will hold their second joint Pediatric Emergency Medicine Conference in Doha (Q-Pem), from 12 to 14 January, 2018.

Up to 500 participants, including physicians, paramedics, pharmacists, allied healthcare providers, dentists and nurses, are expected to attend the conference, which will cover the fundamentals of pediatric emergency medicine. Pediatric emergency medicine is the branch of medicine that involves the care of infants, children, and adolescents.

The conference will feature both local and international experts who will discuss current best practice in the treatment of common and critical pediatric emergency conditions. A number of specialist areas related to pediatric emergencies for healthcare professionals working in this field of medicine will also be discussed including emergency medical services (EMS), nursing, child abuse and pediatric trauma.

Plenary sessions will be held in the mornings and sessions dedicated to participants’ individual learning needs will be held in the afternoons.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Khalid Al Ansari, Chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Sidra Medicine and Medical Director of Pediatric Emergency Services at HMC said: “On behalf of Sidra Medicine and HMC, I am very proud that we were once again able to host colleagues from across the globe at our Pediatric Emergency Medicine Conference in Qatar. The discussions and learning sessions will help pediatric care clinicians provide even better care to children with urgent and emergency health issues and this, in turn, will result in a happier and healthier pediatric population.”