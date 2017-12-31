HMC Facilities to Go Cashless From January, 2018

HMC is rolling out a cashless payment system across all of its facilities from January onwards

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is introducing a cashless system for all medical service payments across our network of hospitals and facilities.

After successful trials at selected facilities including Women’s Hospital, Al Sadd Pediatric Emergency Center and the Bone and Joint Center, the system is being rolled out across HMC’s network of hospitals and facilities this month.

Patients going to our hospitals and facilities for appointments or services from this month will now need to pay by credit, debit or e-cash card (a cashless card available from Qatar National Bank for QR20, which can be topped up and used to pay for other government services), instead of using cash.

In the near future, the cashless system will also allow any subsequent payments for services to be taken at the service counter. This method will also apply to pharmacy, allowing patients to retrieve and pay for their prescriptions more efficiently.

“Every day there are thousands of transactions across our network. The new system will mean a faster, more convenient experience for our patients,” said a spokesperson from the Finance and Accounting team at HMC. “The implementation is part of a wider program looking at streamlining and enhancing the overall patient experience across the organization.”

“There could be a period of adjustment as patients get used to the new system, but our cashiers and support staff have been fully trained in its implementation. We would like to thank our patients for their support and cooperation.”

Along with some hospitals and centers at HMC, the cashless system has also been successfully introduced at other Qatar government facilities including Primary Health Care Corporation, the Traffic Department and the General Directorate of Borders, Passports and Expatriates Affairs.