Honor 8X Shows Off a New Shade of Red

Honor 8X has quickly became a fan favourite in the region.

Honor, the leading smartphone e-brand, is excited to announce the introduction a brand-new colourway for its latest smartphone, Honor 8X. Packed with premium features and under SAR1000, Honor 8X is now available in a shade of elegant and rich red.

Thanks to its stunning design and build quality, Honor 8X has quickly became a fan favourite in the region. Maintaining an elegant look all-around with a stunning 6.5” full view display and 91% screen to body ratio – the advanced smartphone has become a must-have for local millennials.

Having seen huge success with this colourway for Honor 7X, the red shade for the Honor 8X has been created with today’s youth in mind, knowing their passion for design and sense of individuality.

Mr. Chris Sunbaigong, President of Honor MEA, said: “We’re delighted with how well the Honor 8X is doing and we can’t thank our thank our loyal fans enough for its success. The Honor 8X is the perfect balance of design, performance and value – and with this new colourway, millennials can not only have top-notch engineering, but also a stunning and vibrant smartphone which will be the envy of all their friends!”

Housing a high-end 20MP dual lens camera with Super Night Shot and AI support, the Honor 8X pairs hardware and software to help create the perfect photo. The on-board Artificial Intelligence is capable of recognizing 500 scenarios in 22 different categories in real-time, which it will then use to adjust the camera settings accordingly. Super Night Shot also takes advantage of the AI technology and eliminates the blurring of photos taken in low light under a maximum of 6-second exposure.

The hardware is further complemented by an extended battery life and large internal storage of 128GB. The Honor 8X also supports dual SIM card slots and an additional MicroSD card slot to extend storage further to 400GB. Thanks to software optimization and a large battery working in conjunction with the new octa-core Kirin 710 chipset, the Honor 8X is capable of delivering superior performance without compromising on efficiency.

The Honor 8X is also the first smartphone to come equipped with a new generation eye comfort mode with TüV Rheinland certification, reducing blue light emission from the screen thus preventing eye fatigue.

Designed with a philosophy of bringing together premium grade features and an affordable price tag, the Honor 8X has seen fantastic sales in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Put simply, Honor 8X has reached a nexus point of price and features that no other smartphone has yet been able to achieve.

The Honor 8X is available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in blue and black and will be available in red on the 22nd of October at all major retailers such as Jarir, Extra as well as online portals, priced at SAR999.

Honor 8X is available in the United Arab Emirates in black and Blue and will be available in red on the 1st of November at all major retailers, like Carrefour, Axiom, Lulu, Jumbo, Emax, JollyChic, Sharaf and KM trading along with all mobile shops, priced at AED999.