Huawei’s Latest EMUI 9.0 Offers a Much Faster and Smoother Experience

Huawei’s newest Android -based operating system, the EMUI 9.0, offers a natural user experience that is simple, enjoyable and consistent, and unlike any other operating system on the market today. Huawei has been continuously improving user experience with EMUI for six years, starting with 1.0 in 2012, and EMUI 9.0 is its best UI yet. With a performance that is 12.9 percent faster than its predecessor and the ability to launch apps at a quicker rate, EMUI 9.0 delivers unparalleled capabilities and makes Huawei one of the first handset makers to launch a custom operating system based on Android Pie.

Huawei’s EMUI 9.0 was created to “enable a quality life,” meaning the features of the UI can support consumers in creating better everyday experiences and enhance smartphone functions that may have been previously hindering efficient smartphone use. This article will explore key features and capabilities that make EMUI 9.0 the fastest and smoothest user experience from Huawei yet.

Enhanced yet Intuitive User Experience

An improved user experience makes every smartphone consumer happier, which is why Huawei is continuously striving to improve EMUI.

EMUI 9.0 delivers an enhanced yet simplified and intuitive user experience that draws inspiration from nature. Users can relax with familiar sounds from the real world, such as ringtones that incorporate sounds of nature and new UI design elements that apply scenes of nature in default caller portraits. Additionally, the natural UX is immersive and enjoyable, as well as faster and smoother.

In building EMUI, Huawei focused on hiding the complexity from the end-users, so the experience comes across streamlined and easy to use. A new and improved gesture-based navigation system can be enabled for an even more intuitive navigation experience. Similarly, various related features in EMUI 9.0 use the same design language, so controlling the device becomes much more intuitive for users. Finally, Huawei has consolidated a handful of settings with EMUI 9.0 through pictures—setting items have been reduced 10% and the number of EMUI setting items have decreased from 940 to 843. An example of this is instead of enabling GPS, WLAN, and mobile location services separately, users can now enable all location services in one go, streamlining the process and saving time. These improvements work together to create a superior user experience for consumers.

High Speed Performance

Who doesn’t want a faster phone? When comparing the capabilities of EMUI 9.0 to EMUI 8.1, the improvements in performance are apparent. EMUI 9.0 not only operates 12.9 percent smoother than its predecessor, it can launch popular apps such as Instagram 12 percent faster and Spotify 11 percent faster as well.

Not to mention the GPU Turbo 2.0 in EMUI 9.0, it’s the second generation of Huawei’s innovative graphics processing acceleration technology that is based on the foundations laid by GPU Turbo. GPU Turbo 2.0 can enhance touch controls in games and works in concert with the App Assistant feature to deliver a smooth, premium mobile gaming experience. These features all allow for a more efficient user experience while operating the phone.

The enhanced user experience and high speed performance of EMUI 9.0 come together and enable an unmatched operating system for Huawei phones that’s intuitive and simple. EMUI 9.0 is now available on HUAWEI P20 Pro, HUAWEI P20, HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro and HUAWEI Mate 10 in select countries, and many more Huawei devices will receive the update before the end of year.