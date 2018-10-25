Huawei Brings the King of Smartphones Huawei Mate 20 Series to the Middle East and Africa

Huawei Mate 20 Series

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) unveiled the much-anticipated HUAWEI Mate 20 Series to users in the Middle East and Africa region during a launch event that took place at Burj Park where the audience was treated to a Huawei lightshow projected on the city’s most prominent landmark, the Burj Khalifa.

“Huawei takes pride in being a pioneer in On-Device Artificial Intelligence, shaping the evolution of smartphones into intelligent tools that understand users in order to assist them. Through innovative features such as a revolutionary Matrix Camera System, a long-lasting battery and the groundbreaking Reverse Charging, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series aims to empower users by responding to their daily needs and allowing them to fully immerse into today’s digital world” said Gene Jiao President of Huawei CBG, Middle East and Africa.

Following a mesmerizing animation and a lightshow projection on the Burj Khalifa, an informative presentation about the brand’s performance in the region and how Huawei has grown to become the 2nd largest smartphone brand regionally and globally was given by Gene Jiao. H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council was welcomed on stage to announce the second year of collaboration between Huawei and Dubai Sports Council, as Huawei will be the official presenting partner of the Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup.

“Huawei is a brand that is a strong supporter of the UAE Government’s innovation vision as well as community initiatives and they are as passionate as we are about connecting people through sports and other activities, and moments that unite the region. So it is a great pleasure for us to see Huawei continue with the title-sponsorship of the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai for a second year running, and they are an active partner in a number of other events and activities as well” said H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.

Gene Jiao and H.E Saeed Hareb jointly unboxed and unveiled the new Huawei Mate 20 series on stage. Designed with the industry’s most powerful and sophisticated process technology, the latest Huawei devices set a new bar by which all 2018 smartphones will be measured.

Revolutionary Matrix Camera system

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro is equipped with a 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths enabling it to mimic the results from professional cameras. This wider perspective creates a sense of spaciousness and a three dimensional effect to the images. The new camera system also supports macro distance, which produces crisp images of objects that are laces as closed as 2.5 cm from the lens. The HUAWEI Mate 20 Series also features an AI Portrait Color video mode. Using AI, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series can isolate human subjects and desaturate the colors around them to dramatically highlight the person. AI Spotlight Reel identifies clips with a shared theme and auto-generates a montage, made entirely of highlights.

Long-lasting Battery, Super charge and wireless quick charge and a unique reverse charging feature

Besides superb performance, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series also features groundbreaking improvement on battery life. It houses a large, high-density 4200mAh** battery, and supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which gives the device 70 percent charge in 30 minutes. The safety of the technology is certified by TÜV Rheinland.

Moreover, HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro supports 15W HUAWEI Wireless Quick Charge, the industry’s fastest wireless charging solution, and Wireless Reverse Charge, which enables the device to work as a power bank for selected electronic devices supporting wireless charging.

**available on Mate 20 pro only.

Biometric Identification and In-screen Fingerprint

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro and PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS both support 3D Face Unlock. The solution quickly and securely authenticates users within 0.6s at a false acceptance rate of below 1/1,000,000. Using the 3D Depth Sensing Camera System located at the front, the two devices can accurately read the facial features of a subject and recognize even small details. Besides user authentication, this suite of sensors also enables the portrait beautification effects to be realized in a more natural and effective way.

The HUAWEI mate 20 series also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The company has evolved the design of its in-screen fingerprint sensor to achieve better speed and success rates. It can pinpoint the location of a user’s finger on the screen, and remove the on-screen prompt immediately when a user removes his or her finger.

Kirin 980 Chipset

The SoC at the core of smartphones has a determining factor in a device’s performance and efficiency. Manufactured with the cutting-edge 7nm technology process, the SoC fits 6.9 billion transistors within a die the size of a fingernail. Compared to Kirin 970, the latest chipset is equipped with CPU that is 75 percent more powerful, GPU that is 46 percent more powerful and NPU that is 226 percent more powerful. Furthermore, the efficiency of the components has also been elevated: the CPU is 58 percent more efficient, GPU is 178 percent more efficient, and the NPU is 182 percent more efficient. The Kirin 980 is the world’s first commercial SoC to use the Cortex-A76-based cores. The Kirin 980 is also the industry’s first SoC to be equipped with Dual-NPU, granting it higher On-Device AI processing capability to support any and all AI applications.

EMUI 9 Enables a Quality Life

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Series comes with EMUI 9.0, a smart operating system based on Android P. Through AI self-learning algorithms, the operating system delivers an “evergreen” experience, it remains smooth even through extended use. It also features a new gesture navigation support allowing users to effortlessly interact with their devices using just taps and swipes. In addition it enables the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series to perform or enhance a range of tasks from object identification to food calorie counting by simply pointing camera towards objects. It is also able to recognize famous paintings and landmarks. Using 3D Live Object Modeling, consumers can even create a fun digital avatar to dance or interact with.

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS

It is the latest mobile luxury device created through the collaboration between Porsche Design and Huawei. As the fourth handset to join the exclusive line-up, PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS continues the tradition set by its predecessors, blending state-of the-art technology with uncompromising design. The iconic automotive design element is incorporated into the back of the PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS, a device with the Rennsport “RS” designation, with a luxury twist. The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS racing stripe motifs are put together with all-natural leather and glass. The leather sides add a natural, personal touch to the design, symbolizing the consumer-centric ethos that drives Porsche Design and Huawei, whilst giving a more luxurious look to the device. Together with perfectly rounded edges, the soft natural leather ensures a firm, ergonomic grip and premium touch that evokes the feeling of complete control.

HUAWEI WATCH GT

In addition to the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series, the powerful HUAWEI WATCH GT was also unveiled during the event.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT integrates all the functional specifications in a 10.6mm thick compact body to the maximum extent, being a lot thinner than similar products on the market. It is suitable for both genders and is of popular sports design with a large screen and is cell equipped, also comprising full circle dial and bezel, crown, ear and more. It applies the industry leading innovative GPS technology – the GPS chip – making it capable of supporting the simultaneous positioning of three satellite systems for rapid and accurate positioning, completely recording all outdoor exercises data with utmost accuracy.

The watch also boasts power consumption thanks to its low-speed engine enabling it to use 1/6 of the power similar products would. It also comes with a strong endurance – displayed in its different scenarios such as the 24 hour one where heart rate and scientific sleeping functions are activated, GPS open during 90 minutes exercise session, 6 incoming calls, 3 alarm reminders as well as screen brightening for 200 times.

The HUAWEI Watch GT is available in Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel body with variety of straps: Graphite Black Silicone Strap, Saddle Brown leather Silicone Strap, Glacier Gray Silicone Strap, Fluorescent Green Silicone Strap.

Huawei Music Service

Also available is the Huawei Music Service, users will get access to millions of songs including exclusive music from top artists. It also comes with a unique Super Quality music experience along with Party Mode enabling up to 8 devices to play the same music at the same time and the innovative Running Mode that matches the rhythm of your music to your steps.