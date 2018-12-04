Huawei Launches Huawei WiFi Q2 in the Saudi Market

The new the HUAWEI WiFi Q2 is available in the Saudi market at Jarir Bookstore at 999SAR.

Huawei Saudi Arabia announces the launch of its hybrid whole home Wi-Fi system in the Saudi market, which delivers blazing fast wireless connectivity for today’s smart and connected homes. The HUAWEI WiFi Q2 features a dynamic interplay of advanced hardware and software to boost speed, reliability and range, and delivers full-coverage wireless connectivity that’s simple to set up and guarantees a stable signal throughout the entire home.

Current Home Wi-Fi Systems are not perfect Wi-Fi coverage solutions, which heavily depend on the shape or size of home, or even the location of the power sockets. The installation and configuration are also very difficult and complicated to non-technology consumers. Besides mesh Wi-Fi embedded, HUAWEI WiFi Q2 also has a unique G.hn gigabit PLC module, which can easily pass through the walls and break the distance limitation. HUAWEI WiFi Q2 is very easy for users to configure, set the main-unit in two minutes and then plug and play of all sub-unit.

“The Saudi population is among the world’s top content consumers in videos, series, movies and social media engagement with several connected devices. This makes fast and reliable Wi-Fi essential,” said Mr. Pablo Ning, Vice President of Huawei Saudi Arabia. “The HUAWEI WiFi Q2 brings today’s families a hybrid whole home Wi-Fi system with a reliable, flexible solution that expands Wi-Fi throughout our homes.”

HUAWEI WiFi Q2 also has a better performance in coverage and speed. It can provide larger coverage area than other systems with an equal number of units. And in most situation, HUAWEI WiFi Q2 can provide hybrid connection of up to 1867 Mbps bonding the speed of PLC and mesh Wi-Fi. Every unit of the HUAWEI WiFi Q2 has the capability to connect up to 64 devices simultaneously, meaning that Q2 (3 pack · Hybrid) can easily support up to 192 devices.

Of course, there are lots of very large houses in Saudi Arabia, to blanket your home with seamless Wi-Fi coverage, HUAWEI WiFi Q2 system is designed to support up to 16 hotspots, With one Wi-Fi network in your entire home, it offers 100 millisecond switching time (with 802.11v protocol) that automatically connects users to the fastest hot spot and frequency to bring smart homes the smoothest Wi-Fi experience possible.

HUAWEI WiFi Q2 also features an anti-brute force algorithm to prevent outsider access to the network, in addition to Wi-Fi encryption and password protection. This ensures the system provides smart homes with the most secure high-speed internet experience possible.

