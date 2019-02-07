Huawei Launches Huawei Y7 Prime 2019, the Stylish Smartphone Which Combines a Stunning Dewdrop Display, AI Camera and a Solid Performance

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is made for today’s dynamic youth who are deeply engaged with the social media culture.

Huawei Saudi Arabia launched HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019, the latest Y Series device. Created to empower youth to realize their true potential, the HUAWEI Y Series combines quality technology and stylish design for great value. The new HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 features a 6.26-inch HUAWEI Dewdrop display, 13MP AI Camera with a f/1.8 wide aperture lens, two-day battery and an octa-core Qualcomm SoC Snapdragon 450. Announced at a price of 666SAR, the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is a very compelling product especially in today’s video-centric social media landscape.

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is made for today’s dynamic youth who are deeply engaged with the social media culture. Given the rise of video-centric platforms, the HUAWEI Dewdrop Display—first debuted with the flagship HUAWEI Mate 20 Series in October—lends itself to great viewing experiences thanks to its top class screen-to-body ratio of 86.7 percent. The pearl-shaped notch that houses the 16MP front camera[1] is Huawei’s smallest notch to date; it is situated on the vertical axis of the device, and does not disrupt the harmonious symmetry of the near-full screen design.

With a vertically aligned camera system, HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 share a striking resemblance with a compact digital camera. This is a deliberate design choice: HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 was designed to offer the best smartphone photography experience amongst devices of its class. At the back, enclosed in a durable ceramic-like back cover and metallic chassis is a 13+2MP AI Camera. The primary 13MP camera has a wide aperture of f/1.8 with 16 virtual f-stops (supporting f/1.8-6) to provide granular controls over depth of field effects. Whether the user wants to take a portrait with clear separation between the primary object and background, or a landscape photo where every object in its field of view is clean and crisp, the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 delivers with great efficiency. It also supports Master AI, which in HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019, it recognizes 22 categories of objects and scenes.

The improved camera in the new HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 captures 50 percent more light information compared to its predecessor. In Night Mode, HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 combines the light information of four photos taken in quick succession to produce a final image that is bright, clean, and full of details. Similarly, in HDR Mode, it puts together three images taken at different exposures to create a final image with better dynamic range. One of the scenarios HDR Mode excels in is taking photos of objects lit by backlight—the digital combination allows the camera to capture the details of objects that are placed in darker parts of an image.

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 comes with EMUI 8.2. Alongside background optimizations that enhance system operational smoothness, EMUI 8.2 features a range of battery saving measures that help the users make the most out of their device. For instance, EMUI 8.2 features a Battery Saving Mode that disables certain features on the phone for better battery efficiency. These features synergize with the class-leading 4000mAh battery, offering two-day battery life for everyday users.

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC. The 14nm SoC features eight ARM Cortex-A53 high efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz to deliver great multi-core performance at superb battery efficiency. It runs with an Adreno 506 GPU with Vulkan support, delivering smooth performance in new top mobile titles. HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 also supports 32GB of internal storage along with an expandable storage of up to 512GB via the microSD card slot.

Price and availability:

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 will is available in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Coral Red colours through different authorized retailers in Saudi Arabia at 699SAR.