Huawei Mate 10 Lite: Combines Full-Screen Display and 4 Cameras at an Exceptional Price

Huawei Mate 10

Following the success of the Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Huawei Business Consumer Group launched its new smartphone "Huawei Mate 10 Lite" in the Saudi markets.

The new Huawei Mate 10 Lite comes from the Huawei Mate series, with its attractive design and performance that makes it the best category to meet all users' needs, whether for personal use, browsing or even finishing tasks.

The phone is characterized by the elegant thin design, the advanced performance and the reasonable price such as a full-resolution 5.9-inch high-resolution full-width 18: 9 widescreen displays and four cameras, a front and rear camera make it a great choice for photography enthusiasts, especially selfies.

New Age of Full View Screen

Featuring a dazzling 5.9-inch screen, the Huawei Mate 10 Lite offers a great viewing experience that contributes to the sleek design of the device to make it easier and more comfortable to carry, it is designed to include a high-quality FHD+ screen that gives consumers seamless communication with social media, video viewing, book reading, gaming and web browsing.

The screen size is 83% of the full screen size of 5.9 inches with a 2: 1 golden rule that gives you easy access to social media, browsing and gaming while allowing two applications to run at the same time and enjoy them simultaneously.

Given the current smart phone market around the world, the era of full screen display has arrived, and consumers will adapt with the changes to get the most brilliant display. According to a recent study, the current rate of smartphones with Full View display screens in the market is 6%, in 2018 it will rise to 50% and gradually increase to 93% in 2021.

4 cameras reshaping the age of photography and selfie taking

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite offers four high performance cameras, two front and two rears, with the first 16-megapixel camera and the second with a 2-megapixel camera to deliver an impressive image, providing users with a new and wonderful way to communicate with the world. The front cameras are characterized by a 13-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel lens, and a lens opening with a measurement of f / 2.0 lens.

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite cameras are equipped with a quality comparable to the quality of studio photos, with a Selfie flash producing superb images even with low Lite mode where the Light is automatically changed according to the color of the user's skin.

Competitive price and attractive colors

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite is available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at a price of SAR 1250 and is available in several attractive colors: Aurora Blue, Graphite Black & Prestige Gold.