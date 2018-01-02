The Huawei Mate 10 Series Phones ... Born Fast Stays Fast Over Time

The Mate10 series is based on the 10-nm Kirin 970 processor, which makes it more energy-efficient, with 5.5 billion transistors per square centimeter

Follow > Disable alert for Porsche Follow >

Over time, users notice a change in the performance of their smartphones, where they gradually begin to consume more energy than the previous, which coincides with the weakness of performance and clear slowness in the phone’s response to the user requests, this can be due to several reasons, including the expiration of the default battery charging cycles or to the manufacturers of these phones releasing operating system updates for previous versions that deliberately reduce performance and battery efficiency in an attempt to force users to acquire new versions of their phones, ignoring the importance of achieving customer satisfaction with the phones and their features. Therefore, Huawei Consumer Business Group focused on the needs of its customers and the availability of a series of smart phones that live for longer periods of time by integrating artificial intelligence techniques into the powerful processor used in the Huawei series of "Mate 10" phones that make phones "born” fast and stay fast over time without any decrease or weakness in the performance of the phones even after 18 months of use.

The Mate10 series is based on the 10-nm Kirin 970 processor, which makes it more energy-efficient, with 5.5 billion transistors per square centimeter, for the Mate10 series to provide a 25 times better performance and 50 times more energy efficiency without any change or performance degradation over time, which makes the processor used in the series "Mate 10" superior to other processors in all tasks based on artificial intelligence techniques that study the user's situation and is accustomed to their performance to provide the best balanced pattern for their daily needs and provide high-speed performance and a smoother experience with less energy consumption.

The world's first-of-its-kind Kirin 970 processor, built-in with the Mate10 series, offers advanced technological features - automated learning and in-depth learning, which allows the phone to learn and understand the actions of its users every day, so that the phones of the series "Mate 10" are able to adapt to the requirements of their users and aware of their concerns of an improving performance day by day. When the phone acquires and understands that information, it can predict its user needs and dedicate CPU, GPU, and other resources to enable users to use their most-used applications, deliver smarter performance, 25% faster than previous phones, and with minimal power consumption.

The Mate series includes the Mate 10, the Mate 10 Pro, the Mate 10 Lite, and in addition to the luxury version of the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10.