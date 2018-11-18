Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s Leica Wide Angle Lens: Why Do You Need It?

The Wide Angle Lens enables you to cram more into your shot.

As we head towards 2019, we can see that most smartphones are equipped with decent cameras, catering to our constant itch for taking photos and videos. According to InfoTrends, the leading worldwide analyst and strategy consulting firm, 1.2 trillion digital pictures were taken worldwide last year alone - equaling a 160 pictures per person for a 7.5 billion world population. (“Smartphones cause photography boom”, Felix Richter) Good resolution, decent filters. It’s available almost everywhere. While you’re no professional photographer, you can still feel the limitations of smartphone cameras and they are frustrating. Then there’s the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro’s camera that makes all other smartphone cameras look obsolete. This gem of a smartphone is equipped with Leica Triple Camera with the world’s first Leica Wide Angle Lens. Similar to professional cameras, it is the only smartphone camera on the market with the ability to capture special views and moments with incredible precision.

So, here’s why HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro’s Wide Angle Lens is the best thing to ever find its way into a smartphone camera and here’s how make the most out of it. This fierce looking Four-Point array arrangement at the back, with a flash and a Triple Leica Camera, and all three cameras have an individual purpose. A primary 40MP camera, an 8MP telephoto one and a 20MP camera with a Wide Angle Lens on the bottom right.

The Wide Angle Lens enables you to cram more into your shot. If you are on holiday and trying to take photos of large monuments like the pyramids, the Eiffel tower, or a beautiful landscape of mountains, you will be forced to leave some of it out with other smartphone cameras, and this can be frustrating. If you are using the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro, you can fit it all in horizontally or vertically by simply choosing 0.6x on the lens icon located at the mid left of the screen or by dragging it down. The Leica Wide Angle Lens also comes in handy when trying to take a large group photo, which often ends up with someone being half cropped out. Use it along with the Night Mode when shooting Dubai’s beautiful skyline at night, and get a complete, clear image with vibrant details, including all the sparkly skyscrapers you see.

Thanks to the Wide Angle Lens, photos end up looking like postcards, with airy uninterrupted views – and it works just as well indoors, making confined spaces seem vaster. Taking a video for your blog or of your Yoga routine in your tiny studio will look a lot less crammed up, more visually pleasing and even more professional – and the same applies to photos of course. Photos taken inside a car or a small bedroom would appear more spacious as they actually are while maintaining a great resolution, avoiding distortion and with a high contrast, giving the image a three-dimensional effect.

Today’s users will no longer be able to resist the HUAWEI Mate Pro’s image and video’s versatility and professional quality. The Leica Wide Angle Lens’s presence in a smartphone camera is truly groundbreaking and is raising the content creation bar extremely high for other smartphone camera brands.