Huawei Mate 20 Pro Ups the Game With a New In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor It Is Faster, Smoother and Easier Than Ever Before

Much media hype and predictions have preceded the launch of Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone, but most, if not all, weren’t the least over-emphasized as the best phone ever unparalleled functions were unveiled in the global launch in London then in Dubai & Riyadh. If you haven’t had the chance to buy the new Huawei Mate 20 Pro device yet, don’t be surprised when you get one that you won’t find the fingerprint sensor on the rear of the phone, or at the bottom base of display. Don’t rush to think it is gone; it is actually still there but look closely to find it.

Coming with new innovative features is no stranger to Huawei. With the launch of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the in-screen fingerprint sensor has been one, among many other features, to witness creativity and innovation. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has an in-screen fingerprint sensor built right into the display interface, in the middle of the screen. It works just like the way you expect it to – place your finger on the on-screen prompt for authentication. Once it has done its job, the prompt disappears into the background, as quickly as you lift your finger.

The in-screen fingerprint scanner works in one particular spot that lights up when needed. Not only does it work well and very quickly, it's amazingly satisfying to use and it creates additional screen real estate. Historically, Huawei was one of the first smartphone manufacturers to apply a fingerprint sensor and it is the first to bring fingerprint sensors to the Android ecosystem.

With the launch of Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei has evolved the design of its in-screen fingerprint sensor to achieve better speed and success rates. That's pretty incredible and gives users the flexibility to choose how to access their device. It’s definitely impressively fast for an in-screen sensor.

It is also easy to access the fingerprint settings and adjust as per your wishes. Head to Settings, and search for Fingerprint ID. Not only can you use the in-screen fingerprint to unlock your device, but also to activate Access Safe, which enables a safe access before you associate your fingerprint.

High-end phone makers have been circulating news about developing in-display fingerprint tech for years but none has materialized. But with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro it is finally becoming mainstream. In light of how many users today are accustomed to fingerprint sensors, it’s only natural that Huawei wants to integrate the sensor more seamlessly into its devices.