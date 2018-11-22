Huawei Mate20 Smartphone Made for Perfection Lovers

The HUAWEI Mate20 smartphone is an expression of the HUAWEI Mate Series’ DNA. As part of the most advanced smartphone series, HUAWEI Mate20 offers users a compelling combination of flagship performance, longer battery life, advanced security, a greater videography experience and more — all wrapped in a sophisticated design.

Everyone’s a Professional Photographer

HUAWEI Mate20 features a Leica Triple Camera comprising of a 12-megapixel RGB camera, a 16-megapixel camera with Leica Ultra Wide Angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 24-megapixel front camera. For the latest iteration of the Leica Triple Camera, Huawei incorporates a Leica Ultra Wide Angle lens to bring a wider perspective to users. HUAWEI Mate20 is the industry’s first smartphone to support industry leading macro photography capability, which enables the camera to focus on an object as close as 2.5cm — exceeding even the capability of the human eye, letting users enjoy photography with a handy smartphone.

Large Battery for All Day Battery Life

HUAWEI Mate20 comes with the latest Huawei SuperCharge fast-charging technology, and can be charged quickly with a 22.5W adapter, enhancing the charging efficiency for its 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone is certified by TÜV Rheinland, a certification organization with some of the world’s stringiest safety standards. The fast and safe charging technology charges the smartphone while maintaining a low temperature, so that users can have peace of mind while their smartphone is plugged in.

Huawei’s Most Advanced Chipset to Take Smartphone Intelligence into Next Level

Huawi’s Kirin 980 is the first commercial SoC manufactured with a 7-nanometer process. It features top-class intelligence, performance, efficiency and communications features to deliver the richest user experience.

EMUI 9 Enables a Quality Life

HUAWEI Mate20 offers EMUI 9, a smart operating system interface based on Android P. Through Artificial Intelligence self-learning algorithms, an integrated and granular resource allocation system, and a highly optimized Android environment, EMUI 9 delivers an “evergreen” experience — it remains smooth even after extended use.

EMUI 9 incorporates a unified, ergonomic design and a streamlined settings menu. The new gesture navigation support allows users to effortlessly interact with their devices using just taps and swipes. It also introduces new AI features that enable the HUAWEI Mate20 smartphone to perform or enhance a range of tasks from object identification to food calorie counting. Using 3D Live Object Modeling, users can even create a fun digital avatar to dance or interact with.

A new feature debuting with EMUI 9 is HiVision, whch recognizes classical art, popular landmarks and can translate text of a range of languages. It can also estimate the calories of a hundred types of different foodstuff. Equipped with HiVision, HUAWEI Mate20 is a smart encyclopedia that fits in a pocket.

Look and Feel Perfect with the Brand-new Dewdrop Screen Design (HUAWEI Mate20)

The new Huawei Dewdrop display incorporates a pearl-shaped notch into a 6.53-inch screen to achieve a massive screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is harmoniously symmetrical on all sides: the back of rear camera module has four cut-outs arranged in a two-by-two, bi-symmetrical array, while the frame as well as the curved glass covering both sides of the smartphone is vertically symmetrical.

The back of the smartphone has a textured highly sophisticated pattern created via a photoresist etching process. By layering the etched glass on top of the nanotextured back plate, Huawei created a unique, iridescent design that is both easy to grip and anti-fingerprint — it retains its clean look even when it has been used extensively.

GPU Turbo 2.0 supports wider types of games with stable frame rate, including the top 15 games in China and overseas. The new solution uses AI prediction to estimate the resources a game needs to optimize resources allocation.

HUAWEI Mate20 offers 128 GB of built-in storage and 6 GB of random access memory at SAR 2,399 in three unique colors: black, midnight blue and elegant Huawei Twilight.