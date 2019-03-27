Huawei Rewrites the Rules of Photography With Groundbreaking Huawei P30 Series

HUAWEI P30 series Global Launch 3

During an exclusive launch event today at the Paris Convention Center, Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) unveiled the HUAWEI P30 and HUAWEI P30 Pro. The HUAWEI P30 Series builds on the HUAWEI P Series DNA in design and photography and is the company’s most advanced series of smartphone cameras. These devices feature the innovative HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor, anoptical SuperZoom Lens, a new HUAWEI Time of Flight (ToF) Camera, and enhanced optical and AI image stabilization technology. With these revolutionary technologies, the HUAWEI P30 and HUAWEI P30 Pro capture incredible photos and videos in every scenario.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, said, “the HUAWEI P30 Series is a fundamental breakthrough after decades of digital camera technology development; it will rewrite the rules and reshape everyone’s perception of mobile photography. Innovations such as the HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor and SuperZoom Lens allow us to push the envelope of both photography and videography—a frontier long overdue for disruption. The HUAWEI P30 Series will set the pace for the next generation of smartphones by empowering people to capture the true beauty of the world around them through a device that fits in the palm of their hands.”

Rewriting the Rules of Photography for Stunning Professional-grade Pictures Every Time

The HUAWEI P30 Series will change users’ expectations of smartphone photography.Achieving a record-high overall DxOMark score of 112, the HUAWEI P30 Pro is equipped with a new Leica Quad Camera System, including a 40MP main camera with the HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, the HUAWEI ToF Camera and a 32MP front camera that takes selfies to a new level.

The 1/1.7-inch HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor looks at light in a fundamentally new way. The RYYB HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor deviates from the traditional RGGB Bayer filter by replacing green pixels with yellow pixels, yielding a high maximum ISO rating of 409,600 on the HUAWEI P30 Pro and 204,800 on the HUAWEI P30. This fundamental shift in sensor technology, combined with HUAWEI AIS, OIS and the HUAWEI P30 Pro’s f/1.6 wide aperture, delivers extraordinary photography and videography experiences across a wide range of scenarios and lighting conditions—including extreme low light—producing images with enhanced detail, color and clarity.

The new SuperZoom Lens unlocks a superior level of zoom photography in a slim-line device design. Through a new periscope design, theSuperZoom Lens supports high fidelity magnification of 5 times optical zoom, 10 times hybrid zoom and 50 times digital zoom. A prism element in the telephoto camera bends light at a 90-degree angle to maximize focal length while minimizing camera height, without disrupting device design.

The HUAWEI ToF Camera unleashes the imagination.Unique to the HUAWEI P30 Pro is a HUAWEI ToF Camera that captures depth-of-field information to deliver accurate image segmentation. Precise distance measurement allows for the simulation of multiple levels of bokeh. The Super Portrait feature captures even the smallest details, such as individual strands of hair. It combines depth information and proprietary algorithms to produce outstanding images with defocused backgrounds and highlights the subject of the image in any scenario.

Huawei AI helps users bring it all together into the perfect shot. AI HDR+ enables the front and rear cameras to combine multiple photos taken in quick succession to eliminate overexposed and backlit images.

Redefining Smartphone Videography

The HUAWEI P30 Series is a smartphone camera with cinematic capabilities. The HUAWEI P30 Series ushers in a new era of studio-grade videography. The HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor enables spectacular low-light video capture so night scenes appear bright and highly detailed. HUAWEI AIS and OIS support stabilization for all video capture settings, resulting in a perfect, steady shot. Additionally, the SuperZoom Lens allows for crisp close-ups, while the AI Video Editor enables users to add background music and special effects to their videos, turning the HUAWEI P30 Series into a mobile production studio.

Two views are better than one. HUAWEI Dual-View Video[1]can capture two perspectives of the same scene at the same time by using multiple cameras simultaneously. The HUAWEI P30 Series provides a full view of a scene while also capturing a close-up of a subject, unleashing new and exciting possibilities for video.

A Heritage of Stunning Design

Deriving inspiration from nature and technology to achieve a stunning design and beautiful colors. The HUAWEI P30 Series design, created with a nine-layer nano optical color finish, is inspired by the unique color palette and pristine look of salt flats. The 6.47-inch HUAWEI P30 Pro and 6.1-inch HUAWEI P30 come in Breathing Crystal, Amber Sunrise, Aurora, Pearl White and Black. The FHD+ (2340x1080) Dewdrop Display features a tiny notch, providing maximum display area. The near bezel-less front glass houses an In-Screen Fingerprint sensor for quick and secure identity authentication. The HUAWEI P30 Pro also features HUAWEI Acoustic Display Technology that enables it to deliver high-quality audio through a sound emitting display.

Ultimate Innovation

Innovation is core to Huawei’s DNA. The HUAWEI P30 and HUAWEI P30 Pro are packed with industry-leading features that set them apart in power, performance and efficiency:

The HUAWEI P30 Series is powered by the 7nm Kirin 980 processor, which delivers ultimate performance, top-class efficiency and faster image recognition throughits Dual-NPU AI processing power.

The HUAWEI P30 Series features an Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS) that improves system responsiveness. The latest EMUI 9.1 also supports HUAWEI Share OneHop for seamless file sharing between Huawei smartphones and Huawei laptops.

The HUAWEI P30 Pro features a 4200mAh battery (typical value) and 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge that charges a device from zero to 70 percent in 30 minutes, keeping the device powered for more than a full day of intensive work.

The HUAWEI P30 Pro features HUAWEI SuperCool technology to improve thermal performance, keeping the phone cool even during heavy use.

The HUAWEI P30 Series is equipped with a suite of advanced wireless communications capabilities supporting Dual SIM and Dual VoLTE connectivity[2].

Huawei also launched the HUAWEI WATCH GT Active Edition and Elegant Edition, outdoor smart watches featuring ultra-long battery life; HUAWEI FreeLace wireless earphones, which support HUAWEI HiPair for easy pairing and fast charging; and HUAWEI X GENTLEMONSTER EYEWEAR, new smart glasses co-designedwith renowned eyewear designer GENTLE MONSTER.

Huawei will be launching HUAWEI P30 Lite in the Middle East and Africa region. The phone is equipped with a 32MP 3D Selfie Superstar lens that works with AI beautification effects. Mounting the rear of the device is a 24MP AI ultra-wide triple camera comprising of 24MP main camera with a f/1.8 wide aperture lens, 8MP camera for ultra-wide angle shots and 2MP lens. The handset is launched with the EMUI 9.0.1 installed and offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to deliver the best user experience. The device also features a 6.15-inch Dewdrop display and achieves a massive screen to body ratio of 84.1 percent.

HUAWEI P30 Lite continues the excellence in design and features a slim 3D curved glass design that provides a trendy look that blends well with Huawei’s core technologies to deliver a premium and sleek user experience. HUAWEI P30 Lite will be available in three colorways: Midnight Black, Pearl White and Peacock Blue and its price shall be announced during the Middle East and Africa launch event of the Huawei P30 series that will take place in Dubai, April 1st.

Pricing and Availability

The new HUAWEI P30 and HUAWEI P30 Pro are immediately available globally with pricing information as follows:

Model Version Price (Tax Included) HUAWEI P30 Pro 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM EUR 999 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM EUR 1,099 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM EUR 1,249 HUAWEI P30 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM EUR 799

The HUAWEI P30 Pro is also available in a Special Edition Gift Box. This premium set includes a Breathing Crystal or Pearl White HUAWEI P30 Pro and a Pearl Pink Glamorous Case encrusted with Swarovski® crystals.