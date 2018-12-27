'Huawei Saudi Arabia' Launches In The Local Market The Top Of Its Class Smartphone 'Porsche Design Huawei Mate20 Rs'

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 Rs Red

Follow > Disable alert for HUAWEI Wireless Disable alert for Huawei Saudi Arabia Disable alert for Porsche Design Follow >

Huawei Saudi Arabia” announced the launch of its new premium smartphone, the PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS, in Saudi market through authorized retailers starting from December 27th.

The top of its class smartphone combines the finest design and strongest performance. It is a coveted blend of style and high functionality for the ultra-luxury enthusiast in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS is considered to be the latest creation to come from the partnership between two industry leaders: Huawei, the leading smartphone manufacturer; and Porsche Design, the renowned lifestyle design brand. Rounded on the sides with bold, aesthetically pleasing curves, the device reflects its high level of performance in its outside appearance.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS racing stripe motifs are put together with all-natural leather and glass. Aligned vertically at the back of the device, the unique design provides a sporty, striking contrast that is instantly recognizable. Separating the two leather stripes is a pane of glass, which highlights the technology aspect of the device.

The Kirin 980, that powers the PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS, is the most powerful Kirin SoC processor on the market to date packing 6.9 billion transistors into a form factor the size of a fingernail.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS features 8GB of RAM and a whopping 512GB of storage. The camera system on the back is arranged in a two-by-two matrix that captivates its viewers as it captures them. The Leica Triple Camera comprises of a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP Leica sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and a 8MP sensor with a telephoto lens.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS houses an industry leading 4200mAh battery that supports more than a full day of intensive use. Utilizing 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, users can charge their battery from nil to approximately 70 percent in 30 minutes. Furthermore, it supports 15W HUAWEI Wireless Quick Charge and HUAWEI Wireless Reverse Charge, which allows the exclusive device to act as a wireless power bank.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The device displays a prompt whenever it detects a finger is hovering above the sensor. Once the authentication process is complete, the unobtrusive prompt quickly disappears into the background. It represents the pinnacle of mobile luxury and Mobile AI, expressed in timeless functional design.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate20 RS in its red color is available in Saudi Arabia market through authorized retailers starting December 27th at a price of 7,099 SAR.