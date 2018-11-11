Huawei Saudi Arabia Renews its Commitment to Providing the Local Market with the Latest Technologies and Products through Launching HUAWEI Mate20 Series

During the ceremony

Follow > Disable alert for Ritz Carlton Follow >

At Huawei’s Partners Summit held at Ritz Carlton Riyadh, Huawei Saudi Arabia brought its achievements in the Saudi market to light and showcased its plans in the Saudi market for the coming period. It also highlighted the latest products currently launched in the local market, the HUAWEI Mate20 Series.

During the ceremony which was attended by more than 350 partners, customers and authorized distributors, Vice President of Huawei Saudi Arabia, Mr. Pablo Ning said: “Huawei has been in Saudi market for many years, and we have achieved a big improvement with the company's smartphones accounting for 27.1% of the market share in the Kingdom until the end of August 2018 according to GFK statistics”. He added: "We are constantly striving to provide more products that suit all the tastes and needs of users in the Saudi market, and we always keep their requirements in mind as the main driver of the company's growth in the Kingdom. "We are committed to providing more products in the coming years."

Meanwhile, Huawei has long been focusing on innovation and developing value products for the sector, markets and consumers, where it invests more than 10% of its annual revenues in research and development and has more than 79 thousand employees in R&D worldwide. Moreover, the company comes 6th among multinational companies in R&D spending in the 2017 list of the European Commission, where the company’s investments in this field reached $45 billion throughout the past ten years. In 2017 alone, Huawei had invested more than 13 Billion dollars in R&D. Regarding quality, Huawei has built the company culture and quality assurance system to always prioritize quality and has internal quality standards that are even more strict than some global standards that are followed in the sector.

During the Summit, Huawei had highlighted on the anticipated flagship smartphone HUAWEI Mate20 Series in Saudi market and most highly anticipated smartphone series of the year. Representing a momentous milestone in the history of the HUAWEI Mate Series, the HUAWEI Mate20 Series embodies the pinnacle of innovation. Designed with the industry’s most powerful and sophisticated process technology, the latest Huawei flagship devices set a new bar by which all 2018 smartphones will be measured. The HUAWEI Mate20 Series is powered by Huawei’s densest and highest performing system on chip (SoC) to date—the Kirin 980.

Many new and unprecedented technologies are included in the new phones. The HUAWEI Mate20 Pro features reverse charging that will be capable to transforming the phone into a wireless charging unit to charge other phones. HUAWEI Mate20 Pro is equipped with a 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths enabling it to mimic the results from professional cameras. This wider perspective creates a sense of spaciousness and a three-dimensional effect to the images. The new camera system also supports macro distance, which produces crisp images of objects that are laces as closed as 2.5 cm from the lens as well as the 24-megapixel front camera and the portrait feature in video recording with the support of advanced artificial intelligence techniques. Besides superb performance, the HUAWEI Mate20 Series also features groundbreaking improvement on battery life. It houses a large, high-density 4200mAh battery for HUAWEI Mate20 Pro and 4000mAh battery for HUAWEI Mate20, and supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge. The safety of the technology is certified by TÜV Rheinland.