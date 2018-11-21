Hyundai Announces Name of All-New 2020 Flagship SUV: Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Motor Company was later established in 1967. In 1998, it began to overhaul its image in an attempt to establish itself as a world-class brand, It is now one of the top 100 most valuable brands worldwide.
Hyundai has succeeded in establishing itself as a true, top-class leader with favorable reviews from major automotive agencies and the media.Since its establishment, Hyundai has placed customer satisfaction as its highest priority — achieved only through meeting challenges head-on with its undying passion.
it announced "Innovation for Customers" as its mid–to long–term vision with five core strategies: global orientation, respect for human values, customer satisfaction, technology innovation, and cultural creation.
The Board of Directors makes decisions on matters defined by the laws or articles of incorporation, matters delegated by the general shareholders´ meeting, and key matters related to the basic guidelines for company operations and work execution.
Contact Information:
API World Tower
29th Floor
Sheikh Zayed Road
P.O. Box 34406
Dubai
United Arab Emirates