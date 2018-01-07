Hyundai to Debut the Next-Generation Fuel Cell Vehicle at CES 2018

The new fuel cell EV is the newest edition to the Hyundai’s eco-vehicle portfolio and it will help to fulfill Hyundai’s vision to offer clean mobility to the world.

Hyundai Motor will showcase a trio of new technologies at CES 2018 from January 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, all focused on connecting future technology with evolving mobility challenges. Hyundai’s next-generation hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicle equipped with new Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technologies will be featured and its new name revealed.

In addition, Hyundai will connect its progress on hydrogen-powered mobility to hydrogen-powered applications in the home via a section of the booth dedicated to the Hydrogen Life Vision. Rounding out Hyundai’s future technology demonstrations will be a reimagined view from the driver’s perspective inside the Intelligent Personal Cockpit, featuring artificial-intelligence-enhanced voice recognition and vital sign-based wellness care, all from the comfort of the driver’s seat.

The press conference will take place at Mandalay Bay (Level 2, Oceanside C) at 3:00 p.m. PST on Monday, January 8 and will be livestreamed at: https://youtu.be/dbiFJP1eD18. At the press conference, Chris Urmson, the CEO of Aurora, will join key Hyundai executives as one of speakers to share details on the joint research and development of autonomous driving technology. During the exhibition following the press day, Hyundai will display its cutting edge technologies and products at booth number 6329 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.