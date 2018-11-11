Hyundai to Highlight FCEV Technology At International Future Mobility Conference in Abu Dhabi

Hyundai unveiled the NEXO at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas during January 2018 and began sales in Korea in March.

Hyundai will highlight its leadership in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) as part of the International Conference on Future Mobility, to be held in Abu Dhabi on 7 and 8 November. As part of the event, which will bring together experts and policy makers from across the world, Hyundai will display its highly advanced, production-model NEXO fuel cell SUV. Dr. Kyung-Won Suh, Senior Research Engineer with Hyundai’s FCEV Performance Development Team, will also speak on the Global Hydrogen Initiative and Fuel Cell Technology of Hyundai.

“Hyundai was the first company to offer a fuel cell vehicle as a mainstream production model, with the previous Tucson FCEV, and now a dedicated FCEV platform with the NEXO is available for sale in a selection of global markets,” said Mike Song, Hyundai’s Head of Operations for Africa and the Middle East.

“In the Middle East, interest in alternative drivetrains is growing very fast, and we believe this region could emerge as a leading market for electric vehicles – which includes fuel cell vehicles – in the near future. Hyundai is absolutely committed to sustainable mobility, and has an ambitious program of research, development, and commercialization of the technologies that are bringing positive change within reach.”

Hyundai unveiled the NEXO at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas during January 2018 and began sales in Korea in March. It spearheads a plan to introduce 18 eco-friendly models to global markets by 2025 and joins existing models such as IONIQ – the first car designed to offer three electric powertrain options in a single body type, with buyers having a choice of plug-in, electric, or hybrid versions.

As a purpose-designed FCEV platform, NEXO is lighter, can house a more powerful drivetrain, and has a higher driving range than would be possible adapting a design from an internal combustion model. As well as delivering environmental benefits, with its only tailpipe emissions being water, NEXO boasts improved acceleration and power compared with the predecessor Tucson FCEV, and includes the latest safety technology such as Remote Smart Parking Assist, Blind-spot View Monitor and Lane Following Assist. Furthermore, and demonstrates an admirable ability to handle extreme temperature and environments.

Hyundai is also displaying an Air Liquide hydrogen charging station alongside the NEXO.

Now in its fourth edition, the International Conference on Future Mobility is the region’s most eminent annual gathering of inﬂuential leaders in sustainable and intelligent mobility. The 2017 event hosted more than 430 international delegates from more than 175 organizations and 18 countries. The conference is hosted by the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA).