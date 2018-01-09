Hyundai Integrates Home, Health and Mobility With New Technology at CES 2018

The newest model in Hyundai’s eco-vehicle portfolio, NEXO is equipped with a revolutionary fuel-cell system and intelligent Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Hyundai is highlighting new technology concepts at CES 2018, focused on connecting future technology with evolving mobility solutions, and sharing its latest achievements to advance a vision that is clean, connected, and provides freedom in mobility.

Under the theme of “Connected to Future Mobility”, Hyundai’s presence at CES is led by its newest fuel-cell electric SUV – officially unveiled under the model name NEXO and incorporating the next generation of autonomous technology – alongside a vision for hydrogen-powered life, and an artificial intelligence-based personal cockpit concept.

As part of efforts to realize its vision of ‘Freedom in Mobility’, Hyundai also announced a strategic partnership with Aurora Innovation, a renowned autonomous-driving startup, to bring Level 4 autonomy to Hyundai vehicles by 2021.

“While it’s difficult for a single company to predict how all these latest changes may impact the future of our industry, we all understand that technological challenges and innovations are a never-ending process that will continue until we realize a mobile society of maximum convenience, zero accidents and no emissions,” Dr. Woong-chul Yang, Vice Chairman and the head of R&D, said during Hyundai’s CES press conference.

Hyundai NEXO: Autonomous Driving Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

The newest model in Hyundai’s eco-vehicle portfolio, NEXO is equipped with a revolutionary fuel-cell system and intelligent Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The zero-emission FCEV runs on hydrogen and proves that even an eco-friendly powertrain can fully support the energy demands of autonomous driving, and will help to fulfill Hyundai’s goal of introducing 18 eco-friendly models to global markets by 2025.

NEXO features significant advancements in automated driving. In an industry first, NEXO debuts Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), which shows drivers the rear and side view while changing lanes in either direction. The technology will allow the driver to focus on the road ahead even while changing lanes without turning their heads. Among other features are Lane Following Assist (LFA), which will help keep NEXO centered in its lane of travel on both highways and city streets. When paired with Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assist (HDA), which utilizes sensors and map data to ensure safe operation as well as automatically adjust speed in limited environments, drivers will be able to traverse long distances with greater ease and improved safety.

NEXO also includes Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) that enables the vehicle to autonomously park or retrieve itself from a garage or parking space with or without a driver in the car. RSPA can even back a NEXO into a perpendicular parking spot while the driver stands on the curb and pushes a button on the key fob.

NEXO is Hyundai’s second-generation mass-produced fuel cell electric vehicle, and will be available in select markets around the world starting in 2018.

Hydrogen Life Vision: Zero Emission Power from Mobility to Home Applications

In Hyundai’s vision, the zero-emission energy source is not confined to travel; it is equally useful in providing energy to every-day home applications.

In a zone dedicated to its Hydrogen Life Vision, Hyundai demonstrates a greater vision for a hydrogen society. It shows a NEXO supplying electricity to a conceptual household to illustrate the capability of a fuel cell powertrain that extends well beyond the conventional application of driving. The Hyundai booth also demonstrates NEXO’s ability to provide pure water to grow vegetation because fuel cells emit only water (or water vapor) as a byproduct. While conventional vehicles with internal combustion engines can only minimize emission, NEXO can produce water for multiple uses.

The Hydrogen Life Vision removes stress on the electric grid, provides assistance during peak demand periods, and assures home owners their appliance and electronic needs will function smoothly as long as their hydrogen tank is full. This concept truly puts the vehicle at the heart of the home.

Intelligent Cockpit and Wellness Care: Caring for the Driver as well as the Vehicle

Rounding out Hyundai’s future technology demonstrations is a reimagined view from the driver’s perspective inside the Intelligent Personal Cockpit, showcasing Hyundai's progress in connected car technology development. The cockpit employs multiple cutting-edge technologies ranging from voice recognition to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IOT) technology, and even driver stress detection.

New voice-recognition technology from SoundHound allows drivers to voice-control frequently used functions, while Car-to-Home IOT capability extends the reach of the driver’s voice beyond mobile applications and into the home environment. With voice commands, a driver can not only adjust the air conditioning or play music in the car, but also turn on the lights at his/her home and stream that same song right to their home audio system for a seamless transition from driveway to living room.

The Intelligent Personal Cockpit goes a step beyond most other voice recognition technology with the ‘multiple-command recognition’ function. For example, when the user says, “Tell me what the weather is like tomorrow and turn off the lights in our living room,” the system recognizes two separate commands in the same sentence and completes each task separately.

The Intelligent Personal Cockpit also acts as a proactive assistant system, predicting the driver’s needs and providing useful information. For example, the system may give an early reminder of an upcoming meeting and suggest departure times that account for current traffic conditions. Another innovation embedded in the Intelligent Personal Cockpit is Wellness Care, which utilizes two sensors placed on the steering wheel and the seat to monitor the driver’s heart rate to recognize changes in stress level. If the sensors detect stress, the system is equipped to take action – perhaps providing access to an online visual consultation with a doctor, or simply turning on a soothing playlist while dimming the cabin lighting for a more relaxing driving experience.