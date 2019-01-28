I Have a Picture Wins the Best Documentary Film Award at the Sharjah Film Platform in the UAE

I Have A Picture had its world premiere at the 1st El Gouna Film Festival in 2017, where it won the Gold Star for Best Arabic Documentary Film.

The documentary film I Have A Picture: Film No. 1001 in the Life of the Oldest Extra in the World by director Mohamed Zedan won the Best Documentary Film award at the Sharjah Film Platform (SFP) in the UAE, organized by Sharjah Art Foundation, marking its fourth international award. The platform concluded its activities yesterday, Saturday.

I Have A Picture had its world premiere at the 1st El Gouna Film Festival in 2017, where it won the Gold Star for Best Arabic Documentary Film. Recently, the film won the Best Documentary Film award at theTripoli Film Festival in Lebanon and the Jury Award for Best Documentary Film longer than 15 minutes at the closing ceremony of the Egyptian National Film Festival.

With the help of Kamal El Homossany, one of the oldest assistant directors in Egypt, Zedan, a young indie filmmaker, is making a documentary about Motawe Eweis, who has worked as an extra in about 1000 Egyptian films since the forties till now.

Directed and written by Mohamed Zedan, I Have A Picture: Film No. 1001 in the Life of the Oldest Extra in the World stars Kamal EL-Homossany, Motawe Ewais, and Zedan. The film crew includes DOPMohamad EL-Hadidi and Music Composer Micheal Fawzy. The film is distributed in the Arab world byMAD Solutions.