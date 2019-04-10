ICCA International Workshop Concludes at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group (ADNEC) is an international venue development and business management company. ADNEC Group's portfolio currently includes the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the Gulf's largest exhibition centre; ExCeL London, the UK capital's largest exhibition centre; the Al Ain Convention Centre, a brand new development in the historic city of Al Ain, Capital Gate, the UAE capital's iconic, gravity defying tower and a number of hotel projects. In addition ADNEC is master developer of the Capital Centre project, the world's first fully interconnected exhibition lifestyle destination.
ADNEC Group is developing its network both through acquisition and construction; the company's objective is to become the world's leading venue provider to the international exhibitions, conferences and live events industries by providing consistently high standards of venue facilities, management and client relationships and capitalising on the synergies which exist within a global venue network.
ADNEC Group's Executive Office is located in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates. ADNEC Group is a Government organisation which functions as a private enterprise and operates within the principle core values of efficiency and effectiveness.
Contact Information:
Khaleej Al Arabi Street
PO Box 5546
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates