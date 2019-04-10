ICCA International Workshop Concludes at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

During the Event

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), the leading international venue operator in the UAE capital, has successfully completed a workshop, in collaboration with the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in a bid to bring more international conferences and business to the UAE in the future.

Running at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 4 to 6 April, the workshop was attended by 15 international venues and 16 association clients to give ADNEC and Abu Dhabi the opportunity to meet and partner with international association clients from around the world.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC Group, said: “ADNEC is wholeheartedly committed to its partnership with ICCA. The organisation offers an ideal platform to bring together industry professionals and their clients to create business opportunities and develop lasting connections based on shared goals and visions.

In addition to the sessions, attendees had the opportunity to experience the UAE’s rich culture and history during a traditional dinner in the desert and a cultural tour of the UAE capital, including a visit to one of the most iconic landmarks in the country, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Al Qubaisi said the event concluded on a high note, and emphasised the need for clients and suppliers from around the world to collaborate productively, understand each other’s needs, and boost their relations.

He added: “Following on the tremendous success of our conferences in Q1 2019, ADNEC will host around nine international conferences and congresses this year, including the 24thWorld Energy Congress, the 26thWorld Road Congress, as well as the 79thFIP World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. We are much more than just a company that provides space to other entities – we see ourselves as true partners in staging a successful event.”

Reiterating ADNEC’s core vision of adding value to the UAE’s economy, Al Qubaisi said: “We will continue to build synergies with local, regional and international associations and organisations that share our goals and values. We are committed to contributing to the country’s progress and helping shape the future of our nation through bringing leading international conferences and congresses to the UAE.”