IMA Selects Top Students From the Region to Attend the Student Leadership Conference Held in the United States

Hanadi Khalife, director of MEA and India operations at IMA

IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), selectedfive students from Egypt, Lebanon, India and UAE to represent the region at the organization’s annual Student Leadership Conference in St. Louis, Missouri on November 1-3, 2018. The students represented top universities, namely Tanta University, American University in Beirut, Manipal University, Jain University and the University of Delhi.

The five students who attended the Student Leadership conference this year were Yara Fouda, Tanta University from Egypt, Zeina Chidiac, American University of Beirut from Lebanon, Gopika Menon, Manipal University from the UAE, Venkatesh Shivram, Jain University from India, and Navya Wadehra, University of Delhi from India.

The aim of the initiative is to prepare outstanding students with the latest trends in the management accounting industry, and the impact of technologies disrupting the sector. The students were able to build a professional network and learn directly from industry-leading experts. The 2-day conference allowed them to get a better understanding of the in-demand skills needed in the competitive career landscape.

“Every year, IMA sends students from the region to explore their career landscape in management accounting and give them the opportunity to network with peers from across the world,” said Hanadi Khalife, director of MEA and India operations at IMA. “IMA is committed to encouraging the adoption of digital transformation and emphasizing the benefit of advanced technologies to boost workplace efficiency. We are continuously supporting accounting students with up-to-date educational programs to help them pursue a well-rounded accounting education and acquire the needed skills set in line with the technological advancements. Through this initiative, we can continue to invest in the next generation of finance and accounting industry leaders to drive excellence in the field.”

For the past three years, IMA has been sponsoring students from the region to attend its global student leadership conference. This year, IMA reformed the application process to make it more exciting and competitive. Students were asked to submit their video applications answering why they want to join the conference, which career path in accounting they are interested in, and how they would share their acquired knowledge to the rest of the students at their university.