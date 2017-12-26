Imdaad Wins Dubai Investment Park's Waste and Environmental Service Contract

The winning of the contract of one of the biggest development project in the country is a significant achievement for Imdaad.

In a significant development set to further strengthen its financial position, Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, has been awarded a three-year infrastructure cleaning contract by Dubai Investment Park (DIP).

The integrated facilities management (FM) company, which secured the tender for the external cleaning of DIP 1 and DIP 2 following a competitive bidding that saw a number of service providers in the UAE pitching for the deal, will be offering manual cleaning, mechanical sweeping and green waste collection services.

The winning of the contract of one of the biggest development project in the country is a significant achievement for Imdaad and comes as a recognition of its proven capabilities to deliver smart and sustainable solutions.

Spread across an area of 2,300 hectares, the self-contained mixed-use industrial, commercial and residential zones operated by Dubai Investments Park Development Company LLC includes over 12,000 residential units, 20 million square feet of office space, 18 showrooms, six schools, and five hotels among others.

“We are proud that a major project like DIP has placed their trust in us. Our unique service offering and stellar reputation built over the past decade, has enabled us to win the confidence of our clients. Landing this contract is a new landmark in our journey as it underscores our competence in the region’s FM market. More importantly, this remarkable accomplishment marks a successful year and lays the groundwork for a strong start to 2018, and we are thrilled that this impressive achievement will further solidify our position in the industry,” said Mahmood Rasheed, COO, Imdaad.

“Together with DIP, we will strive toward contributing to the economic development and progress of the UAE and Dubai in particular. I would like to thank DIP for choosing us, and our team for their hard work and dedication, which helped us reach this milestone,” he added.

Registering a strong performance, Imdaad secured a significant number of new contracts over the past 12 months, including an AED 30 million three-year renewable agreement with the Government of Dubai’s Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (IACAD) and an AED 6 million contract to provide integrated FM services to Emirates Post Group, among others.