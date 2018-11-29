Improve Your Productivity With Huawei Mate20 Pro

Huawei Mate20 Pro

Follow > Disable alert for Huawei Follow >

Whether you are an executive, a fitness instructor or a full-time mum, your lined up responsibilities are time-consuming. Let’s face it, it is difficult enough to manage a schedule, multitask and stick to a plan – so, when small matters suddenly barge into your daily life unannounced and steal precious time, you’re not happy. Remembering you’ve forgotten your laptop charger at home and having to drive back to get it when you’ve almost reached the office, being caught on a phone conversation with a friend that won’t stop talking when you badly need to get some work done, or receiving the classic ‘low battery’ announcement when you need your smartphone the most – these are the kind of situations we don’t prepare for, and ironically enough they are deadly time wasters. While technology can’t help with everything, it can certainly can save us in some situations and empower us with the right tools to stay on top of things – and when we say technology, we mean the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro, our digital knight in shining armor. This incredibly innovative smartphone integrates the kind of features that save you precious time, allowing a much higher productivity.

You need to be up to the task, and so should your battery

With the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro you can afford to break the ritual of absolutely having to charge your phone during the night, or otherwise having to deal with a dead battery in the morning, when you have no time to wait for your phone to charge. With a huge battery of 4200mAh, you will have the luxury of using your smartphone intensively for an entire day – and maybe a little more. Sending out emails, tracking your children’s activity schedule and sharing folders with colleagues all day without having to worry about your battery letting you down is absolutely crucial when you are on a tight schedule.

The kind of charger that allows you to move fast

You have a workshop to attend, a child to pick up from soccer practice or a client to meet soon but your phone is still plugged and can’t possibly be charging any slower. To leave it is not an option, to unplug it knowing its battery is dying soon is unbearable and to wait for it to charge and ending up being late is both frustrating and counterproductive. Besides having the fastest wireless charger in the world, The HUAWEI Mate20 Pro has your back with its 40W SuperCharge. This adapter can top the battery up to approximately 70% in only 30 minutes. So if you have forgotten to charge it overnight, simply do so in the morning and by the time you’ve gotten ready and had breakfast, you’ll be good to go. Fast charging should not worry you, as the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro is certified by TUV Rheinland, a German certification organization following some of the world’s strictest safety standards. The device is ensured to charge both quickly and safely while maintaining a low temperature – so there is nothing to worry about, you’re in good hands.

Top it up from a colleague, on the go!

You have back to back meetings or errands to run all day but your battery’s about to run out and you can’t possibly go on for the next few hours without your phone. If you’re lucky enough to have a colleague or friend who happens to own a HUAWEI Mate20 Pro themselves, then no need to worry – they can top you up. How so? With the world’s first Wireless Reverse Charging feature activated, all you need to do is place the phones against one another, and watch it charge. You can even charge a colleague’s smartphone – regardless of their brand – as long as they support Qi. You’ll be sure to come out as the office hero.

Stay prompt and responsive

How many times have you had to send out emails, download a presentation or forward an invoice on the commute? The truth is, when something is urgent and needs to be done while our laptops are out of reach, our smartphone are expected to take over. When downloading or uploading files takes too long, we could miss a deadline or upset a client. The HUAWEI Mate20 Pro will make sure this never happens being the world’s first 4.5G smartphone supporting up to 1.4Gbps downstream speed. It also supports the world’s fastest Wi-Fi speeds, with a theoretical download speed of up to 1.732Gbps. Downloading a 2GB video will only take 10 seconds, and streaming a 4K video will not even need buffering. You can attend to every single emergency you there is via smartphone – it would be like just like being on your desk.

The HUAWEI Mate20 Pro brings together features that empower busy users whose routines rely heavily on being connected – in the broad sense. Your productivity will no longer need to be hindered by a technology that is not up to the task, as this smartphone was created to assist users and make their work and everyday life a lot easier.