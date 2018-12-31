Indulge in a Gourmet Dinner with the Masters of Food at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi has organized an exquisite gourmet dinner at The Park Terrace with its palm trees and water fountains.

The dinner features a fantastic selection of signature dishes, which is carefully prepared to give guests a unique dining experience.

The Park Social Table creates an intimate vibe, bringing together the adventurous connoisseurs to indulge in an evening of flavorful local, sustainably farmed and international dishes for a one-of-a-kind menu and engaging conversations.

As part of this event, the Master Chef’s showcased their talents and expressed the art of dining by infusing timeless flavors and organic products for a healthier option that is guaranteed to take guests on a gastronomical journey.