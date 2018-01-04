Indulge in a Medley of Turkish Delicacies Every Weekend at Rixos the Palm Dubai

Turkish Sweets

Popularly known for its rich culinary diversity and authentic Turkish dishes infused with distinct Arabic hints, A La Turca Restaurant at Rixos The Palm Dubai is all geared up for this new brunch season with a must-try experience at the Turkish Brunch. Food connoisseurs are taken aback to the dynasty of the Ottoman Empire with a wide selection of traditional Anatolian favourites, the freshest catch of the day from the Aegean Sea, and Turkish desserts guaranteed to fully satisfy your sweet tooth cravings.

With a team of experienced Turkish chefs led by Executive Chef Nurretin Çelik, guests can look forward to an extraordinary dining experience featuring live cooking stations and traditional favourites including kaburga dolmasi, pide, pilav, börek, dolma and döner kebab just to mention a few. Be sure to swing by the enormous dessert section for a sweet ending with homemade desserts such as Turkish baklava, Turkish ice cream and many more.

With the option of indoor or outdoor seating, guests can dine in the comfort of the restaurant’s modern interior or the adjacent al fresco style terrace that overlooks the resort’s lush greenery.

Turkish Brunch is available every Saturday from 1pm – 4pm starting from AED 199 per person.

For reservations, please contact +971 4 457 5555 or dine.dubai@rixos.com