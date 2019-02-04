Infiniti Al Babtain Announces That the INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept Was Awarded Best Concept Vehicle and Best Interior

During the event

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co. (AABC), the sole authorized dealer of Infiniti vehicles in the State of Kuwait, announces that the INFINITI QX Inspiration Concept was recently awarded "Best Concept Vehicle" and "Best Interior" at the 2019 North American International Auto Show by the prominent collection of automotive designers known as EyesOn Design. The concept also received the "Innovative Use of Color, Graphics or Materials" award. The QX Inspiration concept combines an electrified all-wheel drive powertrain with SUV body and introduces a new INFINITI form language for the electrified era.

The annual EyesOn Design Awards, given in seven categories, are selected by more than 30 active and retired design heads of automotive manufacturers and transportation design chairs from top art schools. The awards are considered the validation of great automobile design from the industry's leaders.

The all-wheel drive QX Inspiration concept signals a new era for INFINITI design enabled by technology, with a form language hinting at the potency and character of electrified powertrains. The new concept sets a direct precedent for the company's first fully-electric production car, illustrating how new architectures and technologies are influencing modern INFINITI design. It also draws on the Japanese spatial concept of 'Ma', demonstrating how open spaces between lines create tension and builds anticipation.

This Japanese DNA continues into the cabin. The interior of the QX Inspiration concept is hand-crafted using traditional techniques and a choice of materials inspired by a subtle Japanese sensuality. The development of new electrified vehicle platforms enables the creation of spacious, lounge-like interiors influenced by 'omotenashi', the Japanese approach to hospitality. Providing a seamlessly enabling and instinctive experience, the cabin incorporates technologies to create a welcoming environment, while assisting drivers and connecting occupants to the world around them.

The QX Inspiration is the manifestation of three decades of design and technological leadership, which fuses mid-century modern design with Japanese minimalism.