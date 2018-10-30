iPhone XR Now Available From Ooredoo

Customers can now get their iPhone XR through www.ooredoo.om or visiting the Ooredoo store closest to them.

Ooredoo announced the launch of the iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people. Customers can now get their iPhone XR through www.ooredoo.om or visiting the Ooredoo store closest to them.

iPhone XR integrates breakthrough technologies from iPhone XS in all-screen glass and aluminium design featuring a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, the most advanced LCD in a smartphone, with wide colour support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience.

iPhone XR brings the smartest and most powerful chip in a smartphone with A12 Bionic, a next-generation Neural Engine built for advanced machine learning in everything from photography to augmented reality, the TrueDepth camera system, faster Face ID in addition to an advanced camera system that creates dramatic portraits using a single camera lens, long all-day battery life and six beautiful finishes in; white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT)RED. This new design is splash and water resistant with a rating of IP67 and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda.* iPhone XR also brings Dual SIM to iPhone through the use of digital eSIM.**

Making it even easier for everyone to enjoy the internet, Ooredoo is giving customers the opportunity to get these new iPhone XR’s on instalments with their Shahry plans. With zero down payment and easy affordable monthly payments, customers can get their hands on the phone today and enjoy up to 6,000 minutes, 80 GB and data roll over.