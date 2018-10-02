iPhoneXs and iPhoneXs Max Now Available From Ooredoo

During iPhone launch event.

Ooredoo now offers Apple’s latest products, including iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the most advanced iPhones ever, as well as iPhone XR, coming soon, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people. Customers can purchase iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max as well as order the iPhone XR on www.ooredoo.om or at all Ooredoo stores countrywide.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the most advanced iPhones ever, taking the vision for the future of the smartphone to a new level, featuring stunning 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina displays that offer remarkable brightness and true blacks while showing 60 percent greater dynamic range in HDR photos. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max bring an improved dual camera system that offers breakthrough photo and video features, A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, longer battery life, splash and water resistance,* the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, a beautiful new gold finish that joins silver and space gray, and introduce Gigabit-class LTE for even faster download speeds. iPhone XS Max offers a more immersive experience with over 3 million pixels for videos, movies and games, offering the largest display ever in an iPhone. Both phones introduce Dual SIM to iPhone through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.

Additionally, iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people, will be available to pre-order soon. iPhone XR features an all-screen glass and aluminum design with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display — the most color accurate in the industry, with wide color support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience. iPhone XR features A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine, the TrueDepth camera system, faster Face ID, an advanced camera system that creates dramatic portraits using a single camera lens, LTE Advanced for fast download speeds and six beautiful finishes.