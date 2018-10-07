It Security and Analytics Top Priority for ManageEngine at Gitex 2018

Nirmal Manoharan, Regional Director of Sales, ManageEngine

ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, announced its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2018, which will be held from October 14-18, 2018 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Booth B7-01 | Hall 7. Emphasizing its continued focus on IT security and analytics, the company plans to announce a new feature around user-behavior analytics for one of their IT security products, and also plans to launch AI Chat Bot capability along with geo-fence support to its unified endpoint management offering, Desktop Central. ManageEngine will also be showcasing its recently launched Browser Security Plus, and the rest of its IT management suite of products, which are well positioned to help organizations in the region cope up with new technology innovations.

"With the region's increased IT adoption aimed at business productivity and continuity, no organization, however big or small, can afford to ignore security and analytics, as IT security is essential to stay protected, and analytics will help them plan their future in a meticulous manner. At GITEX, we plan to show customers in the region how maintaining a secured network with the right security solutions must be an ongoing activity, and some of our new offerings which will help chart a holistic approach to IT management," said, Nirmal Manoharan, regional director of sales, ManageEngine.

“We are also looking forward to strengthening our channel network and meeting our IT and business patrons from various organizations across industry verticals at the event."

Active Directory management plugin for ServiceDesk Plus and Zendesk; O365 content search capability to its O365 Manager Plus; SAP NetWeaver password synchronization, and Key Manager Plus integration with GoDaddy SSL certificate authority, are some of the other new updates that will be displayed at the event.

ManageEngine experts will be available to interact with visitors to help them understand the company’s latest developments in IT service management, IT operations management, endpoint management, Active Directory management, IT security and analytics. Apart from holding product demonstrations, senior executives from the company will be looking forward to sharing their global successes with both customers and partners in the region.