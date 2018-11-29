Jannah Burj Al Sarab Brings UAE National Day Delights

The luxury property brings more reasons to join in on the nationwide celebrations with exclusive offerings, ideal for families and loved ones to rejoice in the country’s festive spirit.

Jannah Burj Al Sarab commemorates the 47th UAE National Day with an exquisite array of gastronomies inspired by its unique Arabian hospitality. The luxury property brings more reasons to join in on the nationwide celebrations with exclusive offerings, ideal for families and loved ones to rejoice in the country’s festive spirit.

Marking more than four decades of the union, the property’s dining venue unveils sumptuous AED 47++ lunch and dinner offerings on 2 December, the main day of the celebrations.

Culinary experts will present a specially curated menu featuring mouth-watering Middle Eastern classics, tantalizing continental cuisines and a refreshing array of beverages. Gastronomes can also indulge in a selection of Arabic desserts, freshly baked pastries and cakes that are best paired with signature hot brews for a truly remarkable day.