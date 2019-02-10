Jannah Burj Al Sarab Is Warming up This Winter with Special Room & Suite Offers

Jannah Burj Al Sarab introduced its brand-new Winter escape offer that maximizes on savings and provides limitless and exclusive privileges.

In these cold winter months, there are few more warming things than five-star hospitality and the comforts of a cozy suite deal. Since tis the season to be jolly, Jannah Burj Al Sarab introduced its brand-new Winter escape offer that maximizes on savings and provides limitless and exclusive privileges.

With no minimum stay required, seek the comfortable luxury Deluxe Room for rates as low as AED 275 for single occupancy, and AED 325 for double occupancy. Inclusive of breakfast, the offer is ideal for corporates looking for a perfect place surrounding retail shops, specialty restaurants, and shopping malls housing international brands.

Enjoy a perfect retreat from the bustling city with Jannah Burj Al Sarab’s signature Deluxe Suite featuring a mix of contemporary and cozy decor to suit your taste with its expansive living room and kitchenette. With no minimum stay required, the offer starts at AED 425 for single occupancy and AED 475 for double occupancy. The package is inclusive of breakfast.

Avail the offer using the code- JannahWinter on direct bookings or reservations completed through Jannah Burj Al Sarab’s sales representatives.

For more information, please call 800-JANNAH (526624) or email media@jannah-hotels.com.