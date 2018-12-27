Jannah Group Enhance Its Luxury Concept With New Technological Solutions

The Lobby at Janneh Burj Al Sarab

In its efforts to provide high-quality services to its guests, Jannah Group has announced the implementation of MICROS Systems Inc.’s OPERA Property Management System (PMS) and Central Reservation System (CRS), as well as SunSystems as its preferred technology solution.

Recognized as one of the leaders in the hospitality industry, Jannah Group has continuously reinvented its business to cater to the developments in the market. The new venture with MICROS OPERA will offer an increased level of functionality for the hotel group while SunSystems will deliver an integrated financial, purchasing, sales and inventory management in accordance with the hotel group’s requirements.

The latest series of OPERA PMS and CRS offer guest-centric capabilities the answer to the varied hotel requirements and complexities, as well as the ability to synchronize the sales and reservation process between property and central operations. The operating systems link and manage the relationships among the hotel group’s collection of hotels and resorts and the market to create a seamless level of overall guest experience from touch point to post-departure. SunSystems offers innovation to financial management solutions with a system that is powerful enough to meet the hotel group’s growing financial needs while still being flexible enough to meet tomorrow’s evolving challenges.

Ahmed Hafez, Area IT Manager of Jannah Group said, “Our latest investment in new technological solutions allow Jannah Group to utilize a solution that meets the needs of guests through each property, from pre-arrival level, reservation to departure, We consider it a great privilege to have MICROS and Sunsystems onboard with us as we move forward with our mission to enhance our level of services.”

“We are committed to bringing people and technology together through digital transformation.” said Mohammed Al Janahi, the VP of Hospitality $ Enterprise Sales at Key Information Technology that will be implementing and supporting the Oracle Hospitality solutions for Jannah Group. “The technological edge of Opera PMS and Micros POS along with KIT’s 24x7 Support Service will undoubtedly empower Jannah Hotels & Resorts to provide their guests a comfortable stay and an enriched Guest Experience.’’