Jeddah Audi Center Hosts the First Official Event

There was much excitement and enthusiasm among the members of Audi Sport owners' club during their first gathering for the world's most famous football match "El Classico" between Real Madrid and Barcelona.



This inaugural social event for owners of Audi Sport cars was organized by "Samaco", the sole dealer for the Audi brand in Saudi Arabia and held at the Jeddah Audi Centre.



Fans of both football teams gathered to watch the El Classico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona teams at the Jeddah Audi Center at the invitation of "Samaco" to owners of Audi Sport cars in Saudi Arabia. Guests enjoyed the enthusiastic performance of both squads, which saw Barcelona as the worthy winners with a 3-0 victory.



The group were also surprised with an exclusive opportunity to become acquainted with the new Audi A8, on show for the fist time in Saudi Arabia.



The new Audi A8 presents the future of the luxury class. In its fourth generation, the brand’s flagship model again provides the benchmark for “Vorsprung durch Technik” — with a new design language, an innovative touchscreen operating concept and a systematically electrified drive.



The Audi A8 is also the first production automobile in the world to have been developed for conditionally automated driving. From 2018, Audi will gradually be taking piloted driving functions such as parking pilot, garage pilot and traffic jam pilot into production. The new Audi A8 will be officially launched in the first quarter of next year 2018.



Commenting on this exclusive event, Kareem Tas, manager of the Audi brand in Saudi Arabia, commented “Samaco-Audi always endeavors to create events that fit with the Audi brand as well as to fulfills the aspirations of our clients and owners of Audi Sport models. This event constitutes the first step towards strengthening the relationship with our clients and we look forward to many more in the future."

Source: Saudi Gazette