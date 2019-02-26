The Journey Screens at the Warehouse421 in the UAE This Wednesday

The Journey was recently released in Palestine at the Palestinian National Theater/Al Hakawati, and screened at the Palestine Cinema Days.

Director Mohamed Al Daradji's feature film The Journey will screen at the Warehouse421 in the UAE on Wednesday, February 27 at 07:30 PM (GMT +4) as part of its theatrical release across the Arab world. The Journey was previously released in the UAE at Roxy Cinemas, in Lebanon at Metropolis Cinemas, and is set to release in Kuwait at Cinescape in March.

Launched in 2015, Warehouse421 is a hub for creativity and an active participant in Abu Dhabi's creative ecosystem, and is dedicated to supporting learning, making, exhibition and commercial activity relevant to the local and regional creative industries.

The film was selected at the 17th Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh. The film won the Best Screenplay award at the 1st Casablanca Arab Film Festival in Morocco, marking its ninth international award after taking part in many film festivals. Iraq's official submission to the 2019 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film received the Best Actress award to its lead Zahraa Ghandour at the 4th Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The film also won the Best Director award and Best Actress award to Zahraa Ghandour at the Malmö Arab Film Festival in Sweden, a Special Mention atthe Oran Arabic International Film Festival in Algeria, the Jury Award and Best Actress Award at the Muscat International Film Festival, the Special Jury Award at its Egyptian premiere at the Sharm El-Sheikh Film Festival, in addition to the Grand Prize of the Arab World Institute to director Mohamed Al Daradji and Best Actress Award to Zahraa Ghandour at the Festival des Cinémas Arabes à Paris in France. The film world premiered at the 14th Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF), within its Muhr Feature competition.

The Journey screened at more than 10 international festivals all over the world, the last of which was at the Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Jordan. The film also took part in the 23rd Rabat International Festival for Author's Cinema, the Palestine Cinema Days and the Arab Film Festival Zurich, and competed in the official competitions of the BFI London Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festivaland the Busan International Film Festival. The film made its US premiere at the Miami Film Festival. The Journey also screened at the Cairo Cinema Days in Egypt.

The film events are set in Baghdad in 2006. As Sara stands on the cusp of committing an unthinkable act, an unforeseen and awkward encounter gives her the opportunity to witness the potential consequences of her destructive action. But is this a second chance or an admission of guilt?

Directed by Mohamed Al Daradji, who co-wrote the film with Isabelle Stead, The Journey stars Zahraa Ghandour and Ameer Jbara. The film is produced by Human Film, Iraqi Independent Film Center (IIFC), in cooperation with Lionceau Films, Iraq Al-Rafidain and Iraqi Media Network. The Journey received grants from the Doha Film Institute, AFAC - The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture, World Cinema Fund (WCF), the Centre National du Cinéma et de l'image Animée (CNC) of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development, Institut Français, Netherlands Film Fund, SANAD Development Fund (Abu Dhabi Film Festival) and Screen Yorkshire. The film is distributed in the Arab world by MAD Solutions.